These Highly Rated Frozen Waffles Have Many Fans — One Says At Their Home, They Only 'Lasted One Day'
Once you find an easy-to-cook breakfast food that you like, there's no going back. Such is the case with frozen waffles, an easy way to get a meal onto the table quickly during the week. Kodiak's Blueberry Power Waffles have struck a chord with customers and are disappearing quickly from freezers, as the ready-made waffles have proven that they are both delicious and packed with protein. "These lasted one day. The kids destroyed them. So much better than the other brand," wrote a pleased shopper on Amazon.
Kodiak's take on the American favorite includes 100% whole grain wheat and whole grain oat flours, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, a combination of ingredients that results in 12 grams of protein per serving. The blueberry flavor includes real fruit, an addition that has been described as nostalgic and comforting by one Amazon shopper. Boxes of six waffles cost close to $5 on Amazon, so they're not the cheapest on the market, but plenty of customers agree that the taste and nutritional label help justify the purchase. Comparatively, packages of 10 frozen homestyle Eggo waffles can be snagged for less than $3. Eggo's waffles offer lighter, thinner bites, while Kodiak's heartier pieces can turn a quick breakfast into something more satisfying.
A breakfast staple becomes a culinary canvas
Customers have noted that Kodiak's Blueberry Power Waffles taste great plain, but they can be even better when gussied up with toppings. Even a quick swipe of butter and real maple syrup can take the treat to new heights. Other fans of the waffles dress up plates with piles of sweet toppings that include whipped cream, fresh blueberries, and drizzles of cookies and cream spread. Hazelnut spread and freshly ground pumpkin pie spice can quickly turn these ready-made waffles into something closer to dessert. For a savory alternative, waffles can be topped with mushrooms and maple-smoked bacon to convert the waffles into an easy dinner.
Not only does Kodiak's product offer a quick option for breakfast, the waffles can also work as after-meal treats and enjoyable afternoon snacks for time-starved days. Simply put in the toaster until crispy or place on a baking sheet until the pieces are hot. For those who would rather make their own waffles or have options to prepare pancake stacks, Kodiak also sells a flapjacks and waffle mix, so the taste of the Kodiak Blueberry waffles is in your hands, and the form is up to you. Customers rave about this product as well, so breakfast lovers have quality options to choose from.