These Highly Rated Frozen Waffles Have Many Fans — One Says At Their Home, They Only 'Lasted One Day'

Once you find an easy-to-cook breakfast food that you like, there's no going back. Such is the case with frozen waffles, an easy way to get a meal onto the table quickly during the week. Kodiak's Blueberry Power Waffles have struck a chord with customers and are disappearing quickly from freezers, as the ready-made waffles have proven that they are both delicious and packed with protein. "These lasted one day. The kids destroyed them. So much better than the other brand," wrote a pleased shopper on Amazon.

Kodiak's take on the American favorite includes 100% whole grain wheat and whole grain oat flours, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, a combination of ingredients that results in 12 grams of protein per serving. The blueberry flavor includes real fruit, an addition that has been described as nostalgic and comforting by one Amazon shopper. Boxes of six waffles cost close to $5 on Amazon, so they're not the cheapest on the market, but plenty of customers agree that the taste and nutritional label help justify the purchase. Comparatively, packages of 10 frozen homestyle Eggo waffles can be snagged for less than $3. Eggo's waffles offer lighter, thinner bites, while Kodiak's heartier pieces can turn a quick breakfast into something more satisfying.