The Italian-Founded Olive Oil Brand That's Actually Owned By The Chinese Government

Italian olive oil has one heck of a reputation. When you say those three words, people picture romantic Tuscan sunsets and generational family businesses hand-harvesting their olives. These sorts of artisanal olive oil mills still exist, but for the largest producer of Italian olive oil, Salov, the reality is a little different. Originally a family-owned business, today, this Italian company is owned by the Chinese government.

Specifically, the controlling stake of Salov is now owned by Bright Food Group, a Chinese state-owned food conglomerate. In 2014, they purchased the company for an undisclosed amount of money. If you've ever purchased a bottle of Filippo Berio Pure Olive Oil from Amazon or your supermarket shelf, you've bought one of the many products from the Bright Food Group.

So why would a Chinese conglomerate care about Italian olive oil? Well, according to the group's own words published on Reuters, China is getting richer. That means millions of Chinese consumers are now actively seeking healthier, more premium foods — the Mediterranean diet kind of stuff. For Bright Food, Salov looked like a golden ticket to tapping into this audience.