Ina Garten's Method For Key Lime Pie Relies On This Countertop Appliance

Key lime pie is like taking a bite out of the tropics. It blends a bright, zingy citrus flavor with a creamy, rich base and a sweet cookie crust, making for a dessert that's hard to say no to. If you're planning on making your own homemade key lime pie recipe soon, be sure to take some advice from the Barefoot Contessa herself on getting the perfect filling consistency.

In her frozen Key lime pie recipe, Garten uses an electric mixer not once, but twice. The first time is with a paddle attachment to combine the egg yolks and sugar. You don't want to have a gritty filling, and the speed of the stand mixer will ensure that all of those sugar granules get beaten into the yolks without leaving behind any unpleasant crunchiness. After the sugar and yolks are well-combined, the speed needs to be brought down before the sweetened condensed milk and lime is added. Garten also uses a mixer later on in the recipe for the fluffy whipped cream topping; she uses a whisk attachment to beat the heavy cream until stiff peaks form before adding the other cream components, namely the sugar and vanilla.

Now, can you forego the electric mixer for this recipe? Probably, you'll risk having a gritty filling and topping. Mixing your pie components by hand not once, but twice, will surely tire out your arm, too.