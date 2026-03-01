Since 1996, A Pennsylvania Hidden Gem Tucked In An Old Church Keeps Craft Beer Flowing
For centuries some of the world's best beers have been brewed by Trappist monks, sweating over bubbling brews in stone monasteries, but Pennsylvania has a modern take on the mash-up of church and brewery. In 1996, nearly 100 years after its initial construction, Pittsburgh's St. John the Baptist Church got a brew-lease-on-life, resurrected as a brewpub aptly named The Church Brew Works.
The original cornerstone of the church went into place in 1902, and after almost a century of surviving fires and receiving churchgoers, the establishment ultimately closed its doors in 1993. Much of the charm of The Church Brew Works is in the way that founder Sean Casey has kept original parts of the church front-and-center, creating a space equal parts restoration and reimagining. The church's original pews (although now a tad shorter) still seat visitors, while their leftover oak planks now form the bar.
Original lanterns have been restored and hung and the authentic Douglas fir floors and vibrant stained glass windows remain in place. One of the confessional booths is still intact, but instead of housing hushed confessions, it now holds merchandise. Looming large on one balcony is a turn-of-the-century pipe organ, contrasting the modern steel and copper brew tanks. These touches make The Church Brew Works one of the many notable spots in Pittsburgh you have to hit.
A different type of church service
Obviously the uniqueness of the space is a leading reason why breweries pop up in churches, but you still have to deliver great beer and food. The Church Brew Works holds a 3.57 rating on Untappd, (putting it in a similar ballpark as bigger breweries like Sierra Nevada Brewing Company). It also holds over 25 awards from various beer competitions and festivals over the years, with the Great American Beer Festival title of 2012 Large Brewpub of the Year as the crowning achievement.
The brewery specializes in traditional European beer styles, notably a Northern German style pilsner, Bavarian dunkel, and British special bitter. There are also a few modern styles to choose from, including the flagship brew ThunderHop IPA. Beers are also available to takeaway for your next Pitt stop.
The food, seems to have had its ups and downs, hitting something of a rough patch between 2017 and 2022, based on a fairly scathing Reddit thread claiming that once their legendary pizza left, the food suffered in quality and presentation. It's been a few years and the food seems to have come a long way. Reviews on Google now praise the food, with a 4.3 rating and a user saying, "The food was excellent — fresh, flavorful, and came out hot." Another user commented: "During the entire trip in Pittsburgh they had the best food. Very high level."