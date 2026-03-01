Since 1996, A Pennsylvania Hidden Gem Tucked In An Old Church Keeps Craft Beer Flowing

For centuries some of the world's best beers have been brewed by Trappist monks, sweating over bubbling brews in stone monasteries, but Pennsylvania has a modern take on the mash-up of church and brewery. In 1996, nearly 100 years after its initial construction, Pittsburgh's St. John the Baptist Church got a brew-lease-on-life, resurrected as a brewpub aptly named The Church Brew Works.

The original cornerstone of the church went into place in 1902, and after almost a century of surviving fires and receiving churchgoers, the establishment ultimately closed its doors in 1993. Much of the charm of The Church Brew Works is in the way that founder Sean Casey has kept original parts of the church front-and-center, creating a space equal parts restoration and reimagining. The church's original pews (although now a tad shorter) still seat visitors, while their leftover oak planks now form the bar.

Original lanterns have been restored and hung and the authentic Douglas fir floors and vibrant stained glass windows remain in place. One of the confessional booths is still intact, but instead of housing hushed confessions, it now holds merchandise. Looming large on one balcony is a turn-of-the-century pipe organ, contrasting the modern steel and copper brew tanks. These touches make The Church Brew Works one of the many notable spots in Pittsburgh you have to hit.