Bulk Up Your Omelet With This Unexpected Pantry Staple
The simple omelet is so familiar that it has likely faded entirely into the hectic spin of your morning routine. It's all muscle memory as you're whisking the eggs together, pouring them into the butter-glazed pan, and letting the heat do its thing. Nowhere in between these steps does instant ramen come up, but perhaps it's high time it did. A game-changer hidden in plain sight, this pantry staple is how you turn that forgettable omelet into an unexpectedly satisfying and filling breakfast.
You may know instant ramen as smooth and tender noodles drowning in a hearty broth, but in the frying pan, it becomes something else entirely. Simply cook your instant ramen noodles, layer them into the pan, and pour the egg mixture on top. The strands harden into a mix of crispy and chewy, delectably brown around the edges, while the whisked eggs fill in all the gaps. This little bit of added structure can make all the difference. Just flip the omelet once the noodles brown up so that the eggs on top can cook through as well.
Needless to say, eating the ramen omelet (or ramelet if you will) is quite the experience. Texture-wise, each bite is ever-changing as you go from springy noodles to silky smooth eggs within seconds. Even though the eggs' custardy and buttery base are still as prominent as ever, it's the ramen's dispersed crispiness that gives the omelet extra dimension. The flavors are no less enticing. Ramen seasoning packets come with a great variety of alternative uses, so don't let them go to waste, either. Sprinkling them into the ramelet is how you lace this dish with the most beautiful sour, spicy, salty, and zesty complexity.
Never run out of new ideas for your instant ramen omelet
All the creative ingredients that belong in your regular omelets will still have a spot in this hybrid dish. At its simplest, your ramen omelet can make for a fulfilling breakfast by spotting spinach, mushrooms, and freshly shredded cheese. Got a can of Spam sitting somewhere in the pantry? Chop it up and throw the tiny cubes into the pan as well for savory pops of flavors. The same goes for bacon, sausage, or any other proteins you prefer. Finish up with Kewpie mayo and hot sauce, or a drizzle of chili oil, and it's a flavor explosion in your mouth.
Onto more adventurous avenues, you can take the instant ramen's own flavors into consideration. Korean instant ramen, for example, tends to lean into the tangy, spicy tones of kimchi and gochujang. Either as a topping or fully incorporated into the fried eggs, both ingredients never fail to elevate the dish with their vibrant heat. Those who love a true tongue-tingling spice in particular might appreciate the flavor of Buldak ramen.
If you have a preference for garlicky depths, an Indomie omelet will be right up your alley. For Japanese instant ramen, just a sprinkle of furikake or togarashi seasonings over top can make for an umami, zesty omelet. That said, you can even take it one step further and pull inspiration from the infamous okonomiyaki (Japanese savory egg pancake) by bringing shredded cabbage and chopped scallions into the mix, with a soy sauce dip on the side or okonomi sauce and bonito flakes layered over top.