The simple omelet is so familiar that it has likely faded entirely into the hectic spin of your morning routine. It's all muscle memory as you're whisking the eggs together, pouring them into the butter-glazed pan, and letting the heat do its thing. Nowhere in between these steps does instant ramen come up, but perhaps it's high time it did. A game-changer hidden in plain sight, this pantry staple is how you turn that forgettable omelet into an unexpectedly satisfying and filling breakfast.

You may know instant ramen as smooth and tender noodles drowning in a hearty broth, but in the frying pan, it becomes something else entirely. Simply cook your instant ramen noodles, layer them into the pan, and pour the egg mixture on top. The strands harden into a mix of crispy and chewy, delectably brown around the edges, while the whisked eggs fill in all the gaps. This little bit of added structure can make all the difference. Just flip the omelet once the noodles brown up so that the eggs on top can cook through as well.

Needless to say, eating the ramen omelet (or ramelet if you will) is quite the experience. Texture-wise, each bite is ever-changing as you go from springy noodles to silky smooth eggs within seconds. Even though the eggs' custardy and buttery base are still as prominent as ever, it's the ramen's dispersed crispiness that gives the omelet extra dimension. The flavors are no less enticing. Ramen seasoning packets come with a great variety of alternative uses, so don't let them go to waste, either. Sprinkling them into the ramelet is how you lace this dish with the most beautiful sour, spicy, salty, and zesty complexity.