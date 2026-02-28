The Whipped Cream Trick For Hot Chocolate That Would Make Santa Jealous

While you can make your own marshmallows using an assortment of ingredients, colors, and syrups, there's an easier way to spruce up your next mug of hot chocolate. Using either homemade whipped cream or Cool Whip, you can form festive shapes that will elevate both from-scratch recipes and store-bought hot chocolate mixes.

Simply fill whipped cream into an ice cube mold that has a shape that you like and freeze until the pieces can be broken apart and removed. The frozen whipped cream shapes can be added to cups before drinks are poured in or plopped into a filled mug just prior to serving. As the frozen cubes melt, your hot beverages will be infused with a sweet creaminess that transforms the taste and texture of your drink — all while giving it a beautiful look.

If you don't have shaped molds, you can alternatively spread a thick layer of whipped cream into the base of a cookie pan or baking sheet to freeze. Once this layer has frozen, various shapes can be cut out using cookie cutters, and you can then use these frozen whipped cream treats to garnish your cocoa.