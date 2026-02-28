The First Fast Food Chain To Truly Master Social Media

Wendy's is dishing out more than just fries and Frostys. Right now, the Ohio-based fast-food chain boasts 3.6 million X followers and 1.3 million Instagram followers. In the age of social media, Wendy's has shaped the way other fast-food competitors interact with fans online — yet remains leagues above the pack for its innovative, pioneer approach to social media engagement (which includes searing roasts).

"Ma'am/Sir, this is a Wendy's" has been a longtime viral meme format, which gained popularity independently of Wendy's official social media account presence. Before long, however, the chain stepped into viral-dom in its own right. It all started back in 2017, when Wendy's broke onto X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) hot out of the gate. In January 2017, when a Twitter user asked Wendy's how it keeps its beef fresh if it doesn't use a freezer, Wendy's acerbically replied, "Where do you store cold things that aren't frozen? I'll wait." The same month, when another Twitter user asked Wendy's to "roast" them, the fast-food account responded, "Get one of your 51 followers to roast you." Fast-forward to November, when the official McDonald's X account posted an apparent unfinished techno-flub ("Black Friday **** Need copy and link****"), Wendy's clapped back with the comment, "When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine." This red-hot debut quickly garnered Wendy's its now-famous social media personality, emerging as a distinct voice with quippy comebacks, sass, and wit.