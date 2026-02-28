The Best Way To Thaw A Whole Frozen Cake

If you're looking to preserve your wedding cake or simply have had extensive birthday festivities and find yourself with a surplus of cake, you'll be happy to learn that you can, in fact, freeze it for a later date. Freezing cake allows it to retain its freshness for longer, and it means that you can cut yourself a piece at a time without feeling obligated to eat the entire thing.

That said, thawing a whole cake can be a challenge. To get some expert insight into how to make this process more seamless, we chatted with Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run. She tells us that the best way to thaw an entire cake is to remove it from the freezer, still wrapped, and let it thaw in the fridge overnight before thawing it further on the counter. She emphasizes the importance of keeping the cake wrapped, especially when it's defrosting in the fridge.

"As the cake warms, condensation will form on the outside of the wrapping," she says. "If you unwrap the cake, the condensation will occur on the cake itself, which can make it gummy or soggy." Another thawing faux pas to avoid? Circumventing the fridge thaw. She explains that keeping the cake in the fridge for a slow thaw is essential to mitigating condensation and maintaining its texture.