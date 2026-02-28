The Best Way To Thaw A Whole Frozen Cake
If you're looking to preserve your wedding cake or simply have had extensive birthday festivities and find yourself with a surplus of cake, you'll be happy to learn that you can, in fact, freeze it for a later date. Freezing cake allows it to retain its freshness for longer, and it means that you can cut yourself a piece at a time without feeling obligated to eat the entire thing.
That said, thawing a whole cake can be a challenge. To get some expert insight into how to make this process more seamless, we chatted with Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run. She tells us that the best way to thaw an entire cake is to remove it from the freezer, still wrapped, and let it thaw in the fridge overnight before thawing it further on the counter. She emphasizes the importance of keeping the cake wrapped, especially when it's defrosting in the fridge.
"As the cake warms, condensation will form on the outside of the wrapping," she says. "If you unwrap the cake, the condensation will occur on the cake itself, which can make it gummy or soggy." Another thawing faux pas to avoid? Circumventing the fridge thaw. She explains that keeping the cake in the fridge for a slow thaw is essential to mitigating condensation and maintaining its texture.
Expert-approved tips for freezing your cake
If you are planning on freezing your cake, there are numerous steps you should take to ensure it tastes as fresh as possible. "When initially freezing a cake, it's best to freeze it as fresh as possible," Merritt says, "but first allow it to cool completely at room temperature and then wrap it carefully and thoroughly in plastic wrap so the plastic is airtight and directly in contact with the cake." This plastic protective layer serves many different purposes. For one, it prevents your cake from absorbing those nasty freezer smells and keeps it tasting fresh. You should also use a second layer of foil to protect your baked goods as well; Merritt explains that using this extra coating will prevent freezer burn. You can use a similar method for freezing individual slices by pre-freezing your cake slices on a plate to harden the frosting, then encasing them in plastic wrap and foil.
It's also important to note that not all cakes (and frostings) freeze well. A classic buttercream can stand cold temperatures well, while a looser whipped cream frosting cannot. Individual cake layers tend to freeze very well because they are moist and structurally sound, while cakes studded with fruit or filled with custard may turn watery and soggy after thawing.