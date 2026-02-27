The Best Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer In Stores Has Only 4 Ingredients
Dressing up your coffee with a bit of cream and sugar will help liven up your morning brew. Rather than overdo it with heavy flavors, a simple dash of sweet cream-style creamer in your coffee makes a world of difference while still allowing you to enjoy all the bold and rich tastes. Tasting Table set out to rank different sweet cream coffee creamers on the market and determined that Natural Bliss Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is the very best.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, one of the biggest reasons why this is the proverbial cream(er) of the crop is its simplicity. Among the four ingredients listed, the delightful creamer effortlessly comes together with skim milk, sugar, cream, and natural flavor. Unlike other coffee creamers that are riddled with preservatives and artificial additives, the very real tastes in this sweet cream variety truly live up to the "Natural Bliss" name.
Customers who love this creamer certainly aren't shy about showing it, either. In one Reddit thread wherein a user laments the discontinuation of their favorite Trader Joe's sweet cream coffee creamer, a number of replies recommend the Natural Bliss option as a dependable replacement. Further, scores of positive reviews across the internet laud this minimalist creamer as the top choice.
Why fans love Natural Bliss Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer
This offering from Natural Bliss has stirred up quite the buzz among coffee drinkers who like a little something sweet to accent their brew. Between raves about the great taste, eye-catching label, and natural ingredients, it's obvious why this coffee creamer is such a hit. One customer review on the Kroger product page says of the creamer, "It poured smoothly into my coffee, and did not dilute it (I take my coffee strong). It is sweet, but not overpowering. The sweetness doesn't have the 'chemical' taste that other coffee creamers have." Another notes, "Absolutely wonderful!! If they quit making it, we quit coffee!!" Reviews on the Coffee Mate website also echo this praise. One shares, "This creamer is everything you could ask for! Just recognizable ingredients that make for a yummy cup of coffee!" Another mentions, "This is just like at an expensive coffee shop! I love that I can have that quality at home!"
If you're curious about this creamer, it's worth remembering that it can be used in several creative ways beyond just coffee. For example, coffee creamer is the key to better-tasting milkshakes. Just imagine how this simple, sweet cream-flavored product from Natural Bliss could boost a classic vanilla milkshake and more. Additionally, you can use it to try the creamer hack to line the bottom of a pan when baking store-bought cinnamon rolls. No matter how you take your coffee, this delicious creamer deserves a spot in your fridge.