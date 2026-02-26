Make Cabbage 10X Better With A Simple Confit Technique

There's no question cabbage is having a moment — it was named the hottest vegetable of 2026 by Pinterest, after all. But cabbage is much more than a trending veggie; it's a versatile classic. But to make cabbage 10X better than your typically grilled, roasted, or steamed variety, we suggest you try a simple confit method. You might instantly associate "confit" with duck confit on French fine dining menus. However, there are a variety of foods that work best for the confit process. Luckily, the same French culinary technique that makes poultry infamously tender and flavor-rich also works wonders to create perfectly cooked cabbage with a robust taste.

The historic origins of confit trace back to preserving foods by cooking them in liquid (usually lots of cooking fat) and storing them aseptically. In practice, today, making cabbage confit involves low cooking temps and ample amounts of butter or oil for a delicious veggie main or side sure to impress. But you can also put your own signature twist on the classic culinary method and add in flavorful liquids like wine, citrus, or vinaigrette. Either way, the technique can be carried out slowly in a saucepan on the stovetop until the flavorful, rich cooking liquid is reduced. Or for a more hands-off approach, you can also confit cabbage in the oven, until the veggie becomes tender — often a tenderness unmatched by other cooking methods.