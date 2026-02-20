Forget Ordinary Crackers — Giada De Laurentiis Uses This Snack For Better Meatloaf

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meatloaf is about as iconic as comfort food gets, so your go-to recipe for it is probably tried and true. But if you've ever made a subtle tweak and experienced the delicious difference it can make, you know it's worth paying attention to any potential upgrades. For example, a classic meatloaf recipe employs breadcrumbs. These bind the meat and vegetables together and absorb the other ingredients' moisture but also hold it, creating a loaf that's dry enough to stay together but moist enough to be tasty. However, many people have realized crackers work better than breadcrumbs — they enhance the finished meatloaf with an airier, lighter crumb texture, and have a saltier crunch. Can meatloaf get even better? Giada De Laurentiis says yes.

We got to chat with the chef, cookbook author, and TV personality who's now partnering with Home Chef to create a line of meal kits bringing her signature Italian flair to home cooks. Guess what else De Laurentiis brings her signature Italian flair to: meatloaf. When we asked her where she stands on crackers in meatloaf, she revealed, "I don't add crackers, but I have been known to add taralli, which are like crackers. They're Italian olive oil crackers. They're sometimes with fennel, they're very dry." You'd recognize taralli for their ring shape — hailing from Italy's Puglia region, they look like little bagels and are denser, crunchier, and more flavorful than your standard saltines or water crackers. They give meatloaf more texture and flavor complexity.