This Retro Kitchen Heating Feature Solves The Cold-Floor Problem

Walking into the kitchen first thing in the morning to make coffee, only to be met with freezing floors, is never an ideal start to the day. But you don't need to undergo an expensive full remodel to remedy this issue. Instead of jumping onto the latest kitchen floor trends of 2026, you can steer clear of underfloor heating and turn to plinth heaters instead.

While underfloor heating is an excellent way to keep your kitchen warm, it's far from being the most cost-effective or easy-to-install method. Plinth heaters, however, save space and don't require you to rip up your flooring. Instead, they are a money-saving option for your kitchen floors because they go under your cabinets or low along the walls. This allows the heaters to gently blow warm air across your kitchen floors rather than radiating up through them.

But just as you would carefully weigh the pros and cons of different flooring materials for your kitchen, there are considerations to be made when choosing plinth heaters. There are two different styles of plinth heaters, hydronic and electric, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.