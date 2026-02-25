Air Fryers Vs Toaster Ovens: Which Appliance Uses The Most Electricity?

Even in the largest of homes, there is only so much counter space in the kitchen. Air fryers and toaster ovens perform similar tasks, so the debate between the two often comes down to matters of efficiency. We know that air fryers cook faster than toaster ovens (that's one of their main marketing messages) but it does beg the question of whether that speed comes at the price of an increased power draw. For help with this technical question, we turned to a pro: Clare Andrews, an air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook."

"In most cases, the air fryer uses less electricity than a toaster oven," Andrews explains. "Air fryers are typically rated between 1,200 and 1,800 watts, while toaster ovens can range from 1,200 up to 2,400 watts depending on size and features." There is a lot of overlap in that range, so the difference may not be all that significant for some purposes, but air fryers do come in with a slight advantage in terms of average draw.

It is important to note, however, that the cooking chamber does tend to be a bit smaller in air fryers compared to toaster ovens. This could make them unsuitable for certain tasks or require that larger quantities of food be cooked in batches. "A toaster oven can be efficient for certain tasks," she adds, "but in general, the air fryer wins on energy efficiency for everyday cooking." That said, the smaller size and style of cooking in an air fryer lends several other major advantages.