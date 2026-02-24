Many People Actually Consume Too Much Pasta: Here's What Happens When You Do

Who doesn't love pasta? Whether you're trying to feed a picky toddler or sitting down at the finest restaurant in town, pasta is on the menu. Even if you're gluten-free, keto, or grain-free, there's a noodle variety or pasta-inspired alternative promising to satiate your cravings. It's easy to see what makes pasta such a beloved staple: it's inexpensive, easy to prepare, filling, and a crowd-pleaser. The average American consumes about 20 pounds of pasta each year, while Italians eat an average of 60 pounds per year. But while some might think a plate piled high with pasta is just taking a note from Italian cuisine, in reality, the sheer volume of carbohydrates is a big difference between typical Italian and American meals. Italians may eat a lot more pasta annually, but Americans tend to eat larger servings of it in one sitting.

When you eat too much pasta in a meal, you'll certainly feel full, but Kathleen Benson, a certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, says there's a difference between feeling full and feeling nourished. Specializing in sports nutrition and digestive health, Benson is well-versed in fine-tuning the balance between what we eat and how we feel. "Pasta itself is not inherently a problem," Benson tells Tasting Table. (Did you hear that? It being unhealthy is just one of many myths about pasta you can stop believing.) However, Benson says portions and nutrient balance matter. "Where I tend to see issues is when it becomes the main thing on the plate most nights and everything else kind of shrinks around it," Benson explains, adding, "Over time, that can affect satiety, blood sugar stability, and overall diet quality."