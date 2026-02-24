This Overlooked Texas Roadhouse Side Dish Is Actually One Worth Ordering

You may not go to Texas Roadhouse for its sides, but maybe you should. With a selection of top-notch options like baked potatoes smothered with butter and sour cream, sweet potatoes with butter and brown sugar, red chili with onions and cheese, mac and cheese, and steak fries, to name a few, these dishes shouldn't be an afterthought. The steakhouse even offers more substantial sides, like ribs and grilled shrimp, but it's the house salad that is one of the best hidden gems to order at Texas Roadhouse.

This side — which can also be ordered as an entrée — features a mix of greens, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, croutons, and cheddar cheese. It is served fresh and chilled with a selection of nine different dressings: bleu cheese, Caesar, honey French, honey mustard, Italian, oil and vinegar, ranch, low-fat ranch, or thousand island. You can even add extra dressing — either more of your choice or a different one — at no additional cost. With its combination of vegetables, dairy, protein, and carbs, this is one side dish where you won't leave the restaurant unsatisfied, especially if you add bacon bits or bleu cheese crumbles for a slight upcharge.