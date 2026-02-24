This Overlooked Texas Roadhouse Side Dish Is Actually One Worth Ordering
You may not go to Texas Roadhouse for its sides, but maybe you should. With a selection of top-notch options like baked potatoes smothered with butter and sour cream, sweet potatoes with butter and brown sugar, red chili with onions and cheese, mac and cheese, and steak fries, to name a few, these dishes shouldn't be an afterthought. The steakhouse even offers more substantial sides, like ribs and grilled shrimp, but it's the house salad that is one of the best hidden gems to order at Texas Roadhouse.
This side — which can also be ordered as an entrée — features a mix of greens, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, croutons, and cheddar cheese. It is served fresh and chilled with a selection of nine different dressings: bleu cheese, Caesar, honey French, honey mustard, Italian, oil and vinegar, ranch, low-fat ranch, or thousand island. You can even add extra dressing — either more of your choice or a different one — at no additional cost. With its combination of vegetables, dairy, protein, and carbs, this is one side dish where you won't leave the restaurant unsatisfied, especially if you add bacon bits or bleu cheese crumbles for a slight upcharge.
Texas Roadhouse guests think its house salad is the 'best'
After TikTok users Amanda and Zack Smith claimed Texas Roadhouse's house salad was the "best" in a video review of the side dish, several others weighed in. "Agree! I get one to go all the time. Only 5 dollars and they give you a couple [of] rolls. Great deal," one person wrote. Another said the salad was their favorite and praised the chain for serving it on a cold plate. Others said that the best part of the meal was the eggs.
If you love the house salad and want to venture out, Texas Roadhouse has seven other salad options to try. In addition to the regular Caesar, the salmon Caesar, and the chicken Caesar, guests can pick from the grilled chicken, grilled salmon, steakhouse filet, and the chicken critter salad, all of which come on a platform similar to the restaurant's house salad.