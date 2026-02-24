Why Rick Steves Avoids Beer From The Tap In Belgium

When it comes to eating and drinking in Europe, there's nobody better to consult than travel writer Rick Steves, who's been exploring the continent for more than four decades. No matter which country you're visiting, he's got you covered if you're wondering how to skip the tourist traps and find traditional food and drink, or if you're trying to save money without compromising quality. If you're traveling to Belgium soon and are planning on indulging in the country's rich beer culture, one of Steves' most essential tips is avoiding beer from the tap. While beer on tap is certainly an option, to sample the very best varieties, bottled is the way to go.

On Steves' blog, he writes about European beer, focusing heavily on Belgian beer, which may be overlooked by travelers who are more familiar with Germany's impressive selection. But Belgium's beer culture is one of a kind, with the country producing around 1,500 types of beer. In fact, Steves writes that it's comparable to wine culture in France. Just as with wine, though, beer must be enjoyed the proper way, and in Belgium, that means bottled.

"The best beers are not available from a tap," Steves writes. "The only way to offer so many excellent beers fresh is to serve them bottled. The best varieties generally are available only by the bottle." Some specialty beers aren't even offered on tap since they ferment in the bottle, highlighting just how strict Belgians are with their brew.