Why This Retro Appliance Still Deserves A Spot On Your Counter

With such great access to online shopping, home stores, and digital information these days, it's easy to think you need to replace old appliances with shiny new kitchenware. However, there's one particular retro appliance that still deserves a spot on your counter: a vintage Hamilton Beach blender. If you have a Hamilton Beach blender from the last couple of decades, then you know the power, utility, and reliability the brand provides in blending smoothies, sauces, and purees. But this quality is nothing new for the brand. Its (now vintage) blenders of the last century were built to stand the test of time – and still function like a well-oiled machine, as long as you've taken care of the appliance.

While some retro Hamilton Beach blenders are among an array of vintage electronic kitchen gadgets with a high resale value, potentially worth hundreds of dollars, you should think twice before selling one. Many people report that their old model Hamilton Beach blenders are still going strong. In a r/vintagekitchentoys post on Reddit, one person shared a picture of their model 585-2 Hamilton Beach blender with a glass bowl and pale yellow base in great condition, querying the group about its manufacturing year. "Pretty sure my mom who got married in 1979 got this same one as a wedding gift and it's still the one she uses," one person responded. Another person commented in agreement, "My parents have the same one, married in 1977."