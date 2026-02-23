Saute Edamame With This Staple Sauce For An Easy, Savory Side
If you're looking for a simple side dish that's packed with protein, loaded with flavor, and can be made in minutes, look no further than the humble edamame bean. A staple in Asian cuisine, edamame beans are soy beans that have been harvested early. They're typically steamed and served in their pods, but it's also common to find them deshelled for something like salad dishes or a vegetable stir fry. You can also give them a completely new life by sauteing them with a umami-rich condiment you might already have in your cupboard: ponzu sauce.
To find out about the best flavors to pair with edamame, we spoke to Los Angeles-based chef and plant-forward nutrition expert Jackie Newgent, who wrote "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook." Newgent, who is also a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, is a big fan of combining the earthy beans with ponzu sauce, which she said works for a number of reasons. "It's about balance. Since edamame is naturally rich yet mild, the citrus acidity in the ponzu 'cuts' through and brightens up the overall dish. It hits all the right taste notes — salty, tangy, and savory," she explained.
You may be wondering, what's ponzu sauce? It's a simple, citrus-forward Japanese dipping sauce typically made from citrus juice, mirin, bonito flakes, kombu, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. That last ingredient is key for edamame. As Newgent said, "The citrus cuts through the 'butteriness' of the edamame, while the soy sauce adds savoriness."
Pair edamame with soy sauce for a deeper flavor
To put it all together, Jackie Newgent's advice is to saute the edamame before using the ponzu to create a glaze. "Heat a splash of avocado oil in a hot skillet and then saute shelled edamame for a few minutes. To finish, pour in ponzu sauce and cook while stirring until it thickens into a glaze," she told Tasting Table.
If you can get your hands on it, a yuzu-spiked ponzu will make things ever better. Yuzu is a Japanese citrus with a uniquely tart, floral flavor that will brighten up the edamame even more and enhance its natural sweetness. You can use it to create Michelle Bottalico's three-ingredient yuzu edamame saute recipe with cauliflower, but all you need to do is stir it in as normal.
A little chilli and garlic can amp up your edamame even more, as can a drizzle of sesame oil or some lime. Feel free to leave the beans in their shells if you'd prefer, and they can also be boiled or steamed and tossed in the sauce afterward. Serve alongside a ramen noodle recipe, spicy beef stir fry, or toss them in with more veggies or a protein to make an easy meal.