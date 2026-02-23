Saute Edamame With This Staple Sauce For An Easy, Savory Side

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a simple side dish that's packed with protein, loaded with flavor, and can be made in minutes, look no further than the humble edamame bean. A staple in Asian cuisine, edamame beans are soy beans that have been harvested early. They're typically steamed and served in their pods, but it's also common to find them deshelled for something like salad dishes or a vegetable stir fry. You can also give them a completely new life by sauteing them with a umami-rich condiment you might already have in your cupboard: ponzu sauce.

To find out about the best flavors to pair with edamame, we spoke to Los Angeles-based chef and plant-forward nutrition expert Jackie Newgent, who wrote "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook." Newgent, who is also a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, is a big fan of combining the earthy beans with ponzu sauce, which she said works for a number of reasons. "It's about balance. Since edamame is naturally rich yet mild, the citrus acidity in the ponzu 'cuts' through and brightens up the overall dish. It hits all the right taste notes — salty, tangy, and savory," she explained.

You may be wondering, what's ponzu sauce? It's a simple, citrus-forward Japanese dipping sauce typically made from citrus juice, mirin, bonito flakes, kombu, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. That last ingredient is key for edamame. As Newgent said, "The citrus cuts through the 'butteriness' of the edamame, while the soy sauce adds savoriness."