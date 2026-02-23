The NYC Restaurant With The Hands-Down Best Thai Food, According To Customers

In Woodside, on the west side of Queens, you will find not only find the best Thai restaurant in New York City, but also a meal that may entirely redefine how you think of the cuisine. A simple exterior, with a sign featuring red cursive writing spelling out the name "SriPraPhai" against a black background, belies a charming interior and exquisite selection of dishes on offer.

Named for the owner, Sripraphai Tipmanee, this restaurant has been slinging a different sort of Thai cuisine since the '90s. The venture began as a small bakery, offering traditional Thai desserts to the community, but through passion, dedication, and really good food, has grown and evolved. Now there are not one, but two restaurants by the name, that reviewers on Yelp and other platforms heap praise upon with statements like, "The BEST Thai restaurant I have been to in the States."

What makes Sripraphai special cannot be pared down to just one aspect of the restaurant — it is a place that manages every part of this complicated business with aplomb — but the focus on regional Thai cuisines is one of the greatest draws. The menu is long, featuring over 120 dishes from all over Thailand, offering a broader glimpse into the varied culinary culture of the country than most Thai restaurants. In each dish, the chefs work a careful interplay of light preparation and a complex balance of flavors, seeking to weave together intense aromatics with all five of the major tastes. As one Trip Advisor reviewer playfully describes the restaurant, "It's pronounced 'better than the other Thai Food you've been eating.'"