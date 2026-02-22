We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter vegetables are often referred to as "hearty," and we usually think this refers to thickness, winter resistant structure, and generally longer shelf lives than spring and summer harvests. But they tend to be filling and warming. This might be due, in part, for a high fiber count inherent in most vegetables. In an interview with Jackie Newgent, RDN, Los Angeles-based chef, plant-forward nutrition expert, and author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook," she thinks that protein is the overlooked reason winter vegetables feel so satisfying.

Plant-based diets often rely on multiple sources of protein that collectively reach the target protein intake. And you'd be surprised at just how much protein certain winter vegetables supply. Chef Newgent told us, "though not technically "high" in protein, I'm a big fan of green peas and Brussels sprouts." Green peas and Brussels sprouts have 5 and 3 grams of protein per 100 grams, respectively, their protein content is supplemental but significant enough to make them a filling side.

However, says chef Newgent, "for something heartier, higher in protein, and even more satisfying, I recommend including "vegetables with more," like lentils, split peas, or white beans." With 18 grams of protein per cooked cup, lentils are main dish material and a key staple in plant-based diets. Split peas offer up nearly as much protein as lentils with 16 grams per cooked cup. Beans aren't too shabby themselves, containing between 7 and 15 grams of protein per cooked cup depending on the type of bean.