The 15 Absolute Best Pizza Places In Connecticut

When you think of the quintessential examples of American pizza, you probably don't think about Connecticut unless you're from that state. New York, Chicago, or perhaps Detroit are more likely to come to mind. But Connecticut can hold its own in the pizza wars, having developed its own highly commendable New Haven-style pizza – known as "apizza" (pronounced "abeets") — which tends to be crispier, more oblong-shaped, and a little extra charred in all the right spots.

Once it was established that New Haven pizza had something going for it, the style spread throughout the state, and now it's possible to find it all across America. That's not to say that there aren't great pizza restaurants in Connecticut that serve other types of pizza, such as Neapolitan.

But as any pizza aficionado knows, some pies are better than others, which is why we've put together a list of the best pizza places in Connecticut. We started by looking at historically favored pizza spots, like the famous Frank Pepe, to see if they still held up against today's social media reviews. Then, we checked out newer pizza restaurants that have been featured in food TV shows, mentioned in national and local media, or that have exceptionally high reviews.