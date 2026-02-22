The 15 Absolute Best Pizza Places In Connecticut
When you think of the quintessential examples of American pizza, you probably don't think about Connecticut unless you're from that state. New York, Chicago, or perhaps Detroit are more likely to come to mind. But Connecticut can hold its own in the pizza wars, having developed its own highly commendable New Haven-style pizza – known as "apizza" (pronounced "abeets") — which tends to be crispier, more oblong-shaped, and a little extra charred in all the right spots.
Once it was established that New Haven pizza had something going for it, the style spread throughout the state, and now it's possible to find it all across America. That's not to say that there aren't great pizza restaurants in Connecticut that serve other types of pizza, such as Neapolitan.
But as any pizza aficionado knows, some pies are better than others, which is why we've put together a list of the best pizza places in Connecticut. We started by looking at historically favored pizza spots, like the famous Frank Pepe, to see if they still held up against today's social media reviews. Then, we checked out newer pizza restaurants that have been featured in food TV shows, mentioned in national and local media, or that have exceptionally high reviews.
Frank Pepe
Frank Pepe is perhaps the most famous pizza place in Connecticut. The original restaurant opened more than 100 years ago and is credited with pioneering New Haven-style pizza, based on a recipe Frank Pepe himself devised while working in a bakery. This very same recipe is still used today, as the restaurant continues to be run by younger generations of the Pepe family.
What makes Frank Pepe's pizza dough stand out is the wetter consistency and the fact that it ferments for longer, giving it a deeper flavor. When rolled out and inserted into one of the restaurant's coal ovens, the dough bubbles up, leading to the crispy, chewy crust that Frank Pepe is known for.
However, on a recent visit, none of those specifics really mattered. The pizza tasted exceptional, and it was clearly made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Plus, it was nice to sample a pizza (apizza, if you will) with a slightly different texture than what we're used to.
Multiple locations in Connecticut
Swyft
This restaurant does not serve typical Connecticut-style pizza, instead offering thicker, Neapolitan pizza with a thick and puffy outer crust. Even though Swyft's menu features plenty of other dishes, it stands out as a great pizza restaurant because it consistently wields fresh, farm-to-table ingredients to create its inventive toppings.
The ingredients are sourced from Rock Cobble Farm, which is just a stone's throw away from the restaurant. This includes the dairy products that Swyft uses to make its mozzarella in-house. Inventive topping combinations like beef demi cream, Gouda, and caramelized onions join forces to create the incredible French Onion Pie, which we sampled on a recent visit.
With this level of attention to detail, we defy anyone to choose a bad pizza at Swyft. It doesn't hurt that the place also has a fine selection of wines and artisanal beers with which to enjoy your pizza.
(860) 592-0404
3 Maple St, Kent, CT 06757
Sally's Apizza
In the world of New Haven-style pizza, Sally's Apizza is perhaps Frank Pepe's biggest competition in terms of popularity and longevity. The restaurant has been making pizza using the same recipe ever since it first opened in 1938.
What sets Sally's apart from other pizzerias is its superior tomato sauce, light pizza base, and extra-crispy crust. Starting with such a strong foundation, even the simplest pizza can be a thing of beauty — the cheese pizza is a consistent favorite at Sally's. Even the clam pizza is widely praised among those who typically avoid seafood toppings, which is quite the feat.
In recent years, Sally's Apizza has recognized its value and decided to expand its reach. After receiving extremely high praise from pizza guru Dave Portnoy – who named Sally's the top pizzeria in the state — the local pizzeria has grown from one restaurant in 2020 to seven at the time of writing, with a plan to open ten more by the end of 2027.
Multiple locations in Connecticut & Massachusetts
Modern Apizza
Last year, the Connecticut Office of Tourism launched the Connecticut Pizza Capital Trail, a list highlighting more than 100 pizza restaurants across the state. A local poll voted Modern Apizza as the best pizzeria on the trail.
Modern Apizza's history isn't as straightforward as some of its main competitors', having changed its name, location, and ownership multiple times since opening in 1934. However, despite experiencing its share of ups and downs over the decades, Modern Apizza has been going strong since the current owner took charge in the 1980s.
With more than 6,000 reviews delivering an average rating of 4.6 stars, Google reviewers seem to agree with the Pizza Trail voters. The two clam pizzas — a basic version and one with bacon and peppers — are a notable hit, with people saying they can't get their mind off them after tasting them. Other factors that make Modern Apizza one of the best pizza restaurants in Connecticut include the friendly atmosphere and the quick, attentive service. While there is a possibility of having to wait a while for a table, it's worth being patient.
(203) 776-5306
874 State St, New Haven, CT 06511
Zuppardi's Apizza
In the Connecticut Pizza Capital Trail poll, Zuppardi's Apizza was awarded fourth place, just after Modern Apizza, Frank Pepe, and Sally's. The original owner, Dominic Zuppardi, set the place up for success back in the 1930s when he opened a bakery that also served pizza.
With his master baker skills, Zuppardi came up with a pizza dough recipe that would stand the test of time. When Zuppardi's son, Anthony, took over the business in the 1940s, he decided that the pizza was so good he may as well drop the other baked goods and focus entirely on the golden goose.
In the decades since, Zuppardi's Apizza has done nothing but evolve for the better, earning the lofty reputation it has today. One element that has propelled Zuppardi's to the top is its signature house-made fennel sausage, which tops several of its pizza pies.
Multiple locations
Roseland Apizza
Pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy gave Roseland Apizza an extremely respectable score of 8.6 out of 10, highlighting the quality of the sauce and the wonderful crispiness of the crust. The only reason he didn't rate it higher was because he felt it was a little too greasy for his taste. But to each their own — the extra grease might be the exact thing that draws other pizza lovers from around the state.
While the pizza is certainly Roseland's main draw, it's not the only thing that makes the restaurant stand out among Connecticut's best pizzerias. Reddit users consistently rave about Roseland's bread basket, and not just because they're impressed that it's served alongside pizza in the first place. They also point out that, unlike many other pizza spots in New Haven, Roseland Apizza isn't typically packed with tourists, which is always a nice bonus for locals.
(203) 735-0494
350 Hawthorne Ave, Derby, CT 06418
Colony Grill
New Haven-style pizza isn't the only variant native to Connecticut. Colony Grill — which ranked eighth in the Connecticut Pizza Capital Trail poll — has its own highly regarded style of pizza, differentiated by its topping of pepper-infused "hot oil."
Colony Grill's Original Hot Oil Bar Pie is so distinct that the restaurant serves nothing else. Besides offering a basic cheese version of its thin crust pizza, there are just four other options: a margherita pizza with basil, mozzarella, and tomato sauce; a breakfast pizza with egg and a choice of sausage or bacon; a buffalo chicken pizza with blue cheese; and a salad-topped twist on the original cheese pizza.
Many Redditors seem to agree that while it's pizzas are definitely a departure from the norm, Colony Grill is worth visiting. Some commenters note that they don't feel uncomfortably heavy after eating a whole Colony Grill pizza, while others warn that it's best enjoyed fresh. If you take it home, it'll lose its magic.
Multiple U.S. locations
The Little Rendezvous
The Little Rendezvous — the little "meeting place" in French — is the proud owner of a coal-fired brick oven that's been in operation for over 130 years. It doesn't get much more old-school than that.
While the amount of time that a restaurant has been around doesn't automatically make it the best of the best, The Little Rendezvous could certainly make its case. Reddit users report that the pizza there is so popular, it's best to call and order takeout at least a few hours in advance, lest you be turned away.
Other perks of this place, as reported by TripAdvisor users, include the old-timey atmosphere and the wide selection of quality toppings, including clams, pesto, eggplant, broccoli, and sausage. And the one thing they all pretty much agree on is that The Little Rendezvous' pizza is delicious.
(203) 235-0110
256 Pratt St, Meriden, CT 06450
Little City Pizza
When a restaurant uses great ingredients, it usually shows. In pizza terms, that means it's hard to go wrong with good dough, quality tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella. This is the ethos of Little City Pizza, which makes its fresh pizza dough by hand every day using top-tier ingredients.
Among reviewers, the thin, crispy crust and delicious sauce are often cited as the best things about the pizzas here. One Yelp user went so far as to call the crust a masterpiece, adding that the balance between the pizza "trinity" — crust, sauce, and cheese — was almost perfect. One reviewer praised the spiciness of the sauce, while another was especially enamored with the crispy pepperoni. If that weren't enough, patrons also praise the restaurant's quick service and friendly atmosphere.
(860) 658-4001
152 Simsbury Rd Building 9, Avon, CT 06001
Zeneli Pizzeria
While a top score on Yelp doesn't necessarily translate to a restaurant being the best around, in the case of Zeneli Pizzeria in New Haven, there's a strong correlation. The restaurant made Yelp's 2026 list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S., and it has the goods to back it up. Zeneli also ranked 35th in 50 Top Pizza's ranking of American pizzerias. In their praise, judges cited Zeneli's skillful dough stretching, its fresh ingredients, and its traditional approach to making pizza in a wood-fired oven.
Although this restaurant is located in New Haven, it doesn't serve traditional New Haven-style pizza. The four Albanian brothers who opened Zeneli Pizzeria learned how to make pizza in Naples during the 1990s, and their offering is thoroughly Neapolitan, with puffy edges and all. Thousands of Google reviewers have noted their delight with Zeneli's Neapolitan-style pizza, which many call a nice change from the locally abundant New Haven apizza.
(203) 745-4194
138 Wooster St, New Haven, CT 06511
BAR
BAR offers excellent New Haven-style apizza with a nice tangy sauce and a crispy crust, but many Connecticut pizzerias can make that claim. What sets this restaurant apart is its inventive menu, which includes a white pizza topped with hand-mashed potatoes and oven-crisped bacon. Despite flying in the face of tradition, BAR's patrons love its quirky menu items.
BAR also stands out for having a slightly different atmosphere than you might expect from your local mom-and-pop pizza shop — or even a large-scale chain. Once you've polished off your pizza, you can work it off on the dance floor, where a party vibe reigns supreme. BAR offers plenty of space to get your groove on, and it's the perfect place to enjoy pizza with a large group that wants to sit at the same table.
(203) 495-8924
254 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
One6Three
One6Three makes incredible traditional pies, like its margherita or white clam pizzas, but it stands out because it's not afraid to go off-book. Take "The King," for example, a pizza made with peanut butter instead of tomato sauce and topped with smoked bacon, candied walnuts, mozzarella, and house-made cranberry-honey jam.
Another reason One6Three receives top marks is that it uses tried-and-true family recipes to create the toppings for many of its pizzas. As you peruse the menu, you might spot a reference to grandma's signature meatballs, momma's marinara, or dad's buffalo sauce. The husband-and-wife team running the show certainly keep the pizzeria's focus on family — their son helps out in the kitchen, while his grandfather helped build the furniture. All of this serves to give One6Three an extremely cozy, familial atmosphere.
(203) 777-5141
163 Foster St, New Haven, CT 06511
Ernie's Pizzeria
Despite having to contend with goliaths like Frank Pepe and Sally's Apizza, Ernie's Pizzeria has been a staple in the New Haven community since it first opened in the 1970s. TripAdvisor reviewers widely praise the pizzas at this small, family-run venture, regularly citing the generous amount of cheese, excellent toppings, and the delicious sausage. Many commenters have noted how the atmosphere is exceptionally friendly and jovial.
One curiosity about this spot, which might be the secret to its success, is that owner Pasqual "Pat" DeRiso makes every single pizza that comes out of Ernie's, following in his late father's footsteps. Barring a few rare exceptions — like the time Pat broke his wrist — nobody except Pat and his father have made a pizza here in the last 50 years.
(203) 387-3362
1279 Whalley Ave, New Haven, CT 06515
Grigg Street Pizza
When a place pulls its cheese by hand, it displays a level of attention to detail and a willingness to go the extra mile that's probably worth checking out. This is the sort of thing that Grigg Street Pizza gets up to, along with baking its own bread and making its own sauce from organic California tomatoes.
This dedication to fresh, house-made ingredients is apparent in items like the pepperoni pizza with hot honey, an all-time favorite that Guy Fieri praised on his TV show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Fieri gave the pizza an A-plus, praising its outstanding tomato sauce and airy sourdough crust.
Most Yelp reviewers seem to agree with the Mayor of Flavortown. Many highlight the chewy, crispy crust, while others single out specific pizzas — like the Philly Cheesesteak pizza — as their favorite. A lot of people also mentioned receiving free beer on their visit, which is definitely not a bad way to draw a crowd.
(203) 717-1190
1 Grigg St, Greenwich, CT 06830
Zephyr's Street Pizza
Zephyr's Street makes the list of best pizzerias in Connecticut thanks to its focus on using fresh, locally sourced, organic ingredients and for its chef-driven menu — represented by inventive toppings like braised chicken with honey sriracha. The style is similar to New York pizza, and Zephyr's Street also offers pies by the slice, meaning diners have the opportunity to sample several different toppings.
The owners of Zephyr's Street also seem to know how to wield all of those quality ingredients, because the place has received plenty of praise on social media. Yelp reviewers often cite the pizza's perfect balance of cheese, sauce, and dough, and many mention that they are glad to have found a quality pizza place that offers delivery. The creative toppings are also a huge hit, with many commenters mentioning the OG Street Taco pizza, made with Fontina cheese, braised pork, pico de gallo, and lime crème fraîche.
(860) 263-7400
968 Farmington Ave Rear, West Hartford, CT 06107
Methodology
When considering pizza in Connecticut, it's hard not to immediately think of the famous Frank Pepe. The place has been around for so long, and it helped shape the state's now-thriving pizza scene. So, when preparing to create this list, that's where we started.
First, we looked at the state's historic New Haven-style pizzerias — like Frank Pepe and Sally's Apizza — and reviewed social media feedback and professional media publications to determine whether they still lived up to their reputations. Then, we incorporated less well-known restaurants, opening up the field by including places that offered other types of pizza, like Neapolitan. We also looked for restaurants that had appeared on food TV shows, been featured in national and local media, and been reviewed or highlighted by reputable independent food critics. From there, we looked at which pizza restaurants received the highest ratings on social media.