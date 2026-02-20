The Absolute Best Pie Spot In California, According To Reviews

The proverbial "Golden State," California, is synonymous with Hollywood glitz and glamor as well as a robust food scene, steeped in history and even some mystery. Among the throngs of enthusiastic opinions, there's one Southern California pie spot that is surely not to be missed. If you find yourself on the West Coast and in the mood for a slice of pie that will truly satisfy, your best bet is Los Angeles' very own Apple Pan.

Known as the king of classic burgers in West Los Angeles, Apple Pan serves more than just beef on a bun. In addition to its beloved hickory burgers, this restaurant is also home to some of the very best pies in all of California. The humble diner serves up homemade apple pies based on founder Alan Barker's mother's recipe and several other popular flavors, including banana cream, coconut cream, cherry cream, boysenberry cream, chocolate cream, and pecan.

A quick peek at Reddit's r/FoodLosAngeles forum confirms just how much Angelinos love Apple Pan's pies. For example, in one thread, a user asked where to find the best pies to bring to a Friendsgiving event, to which a resounding chorus of Apple Pan aficionados recommended Apple Pan's banana cream pie. In another thread attempting to definitively rank Los Angeles pies, one user notes, "People love to hate on it, but Apple Pan's pies are exceptionally good (especially the banana cream and pumpkin cream!)" while another mentions, "Banana cream pie is top tier."