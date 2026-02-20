The Absolute Best Pie Spot In California, According To Reviews
The proverbial "Golden State," California, is synonymous with Hollywood glitz and glamor as well as a robust food scene, steeped in history and even some mystery. Among the throngs of enthusiastic opinions, there's one Southern California pie spot that is surely not to be missed. If you find yourself on the West Coast and in the mood for a slice of pie that will truly satisfy, your best bet is Los Angeles' very own Apple Pan.
Known as the king of classic burgers in West Los Angeles, Apple Pan serves more than just beef on a bun. In addition to its beloved hickory burgers, this restaurant is also home to some of the very best pies in all of California. The humble diner serves up homemade apple pies based on founder Alan Barker's mother's recipe and several other popular flavors, including banana cream, coconut cream, cherry cream, boysenberry cream, chocolate cream, and pecan.
A quick peek at Reddit's r/FoodLosAngeles forum confirms just how much Angelinos love Apple Pan's pies. For example, in one thread, a user asked where to find the best pies to bring to a Friendsgiving event, to which a resounding chorus of Apple Pan aficionados recommended Apple Pan's banana cream pie. In another thread attempting to definitively rank Los Angeles pies, one user notes, "People love to hate on it, but Apple Pan's pies are exceptionally good (especially the banana cream and pumpkin cream!)" while another mentions, "Banana cream pie is top tier."
What makes Apple Pan's pies so good?
With classic flavors, consistent high quality, and scores of positive reviews, it's no surprise Apple Pan took the top spot for California in Tasting Table's choice of the best pies in every state across America. Apple Pan's myriad offerings manage to effortlessly hone in on the proper technique and balance of taste and texture to create these sweet treats. Another Reddit user sums it up thusly: "People might hate on the burgers but I think most people agree that pies from Apple Pan are excellent."
There's just something about a classic banana cream pie recipe that conjures up a sense of comfort and fulfillment between the lush fruit flavors and creamy filling. Albeit labor-intensive, you can taste the love and care in every bite. Californians — those from Los Angeles, in particular — are often thought of as cynical and superficial; however, when it comes to food, the love of Apple Pan's pies is as authentic as it gets.
One Yelp user mentions, "I think their apple pie is supreme, fresh, not overly sweet, just the best." Another shares, "Many say that the pie is the real star at the Apple Pan. They offer about a dozen different varieties, but it is not surprising that the Apple Pie is the coveted choice." For those close to California who want a slice of the best pie in the state, make your way over to Apple Pan and taste for yourself.