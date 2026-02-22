The Worst Protein Bars On The Market Are Too Laborious To Chew
Say what you want about protein bars, but there's no denying that they've become a staple for many American shoppers over the years. Whether you're trying to up your intake or just need a snack on-the-go, they're a handy item to have on hand — and some of them taste pretty good, too. But there are more than a few disappointing options out there, including our least favorite of all: GoMacro bars.
Founded on a Wisconsin farm in 2004, GoMacro is a plant-based company run by a mother-daughter team. Co-founder Amelia Kirchoff created the recipe for her all-natural bars while battling breast cancer, and the ethos of the brand is still built around a commitment to clean, responsibly-sourced ingredients. It's a great story, and there's a lot to be said for being able to recognize every word on the back of a protein bar. But when we tested 18 different protein bar brands, GoMacro fell right to the bottom of the list, mainly because of the texture.
These bars are extremely soft and pliable, which some people might enjoy, but we just found them way too laborious to chew. You can almost bend them in half, giving them a structure more akin to leather than healthy energy bars, and the pieces tend to stick to your teeth. They're just a lot of work, and while the taste is okay, it just doesn't seem worth the effort.
'Taste like upholstery'
It seems we aren't the only ones who have had issues with the texture of GoMacro bars. One Reddit user said the bars "taste like upholstery" on a thread, while others have compared them to plastic or playdough. One reviewer on the GoMacro website wrote, "I really wanted to like the peanut butter bar. However, the consistency is somewhere between mochi and taffy; I was afraid I might lose a filling unless I took very tiny bites."
Shoppers have also expressed concern over the sugar levels in the bars. For example, the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip flavor has 8 grams of added sugar per serving, which is 18% of the daily recommended intake for the average adult. There are other protein bars with similar sugar levels, but some people feel like, for the protein levels (about 11 grams on average, which is on the lower end of the spectrum), and fiber content (1 gram), the payoff isn't really there.
All that being said, there are plenty of GoMacro fans out there. The bars have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, where customers have called them "filling" and "delicious." The texture of different flavors can also vary. One Amazon shopper wrote in a review, "I've only repurchased the Cherries + Berries because of the texture. It's not as dense or moist, more of a true granola bar." We think it's best to just play it safe and stick to the best protein bar on shelves — your jaw will thank you.