The Worst Protein Bars On The Market Are Too Laborious To Chew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Say what you want about protein bars, but there's no denying that they've become a staple for many American shoppers over the years. Whether you're trying to up your intake or just need a snack on-the-go, they're a handy item to have on hand — and some of them taste pretty good, too. But there are more than a few disappointing options out there, including our least favorite of all: GoMacro bars.

Founded on a Wisconsin farm in 2004, GoMacro is a plant-based company run by a mother-daughter team. Co-founder Amelia Kirchoff created the recipe for her all-natural bars while battling breast cancer, and the ethos of the brand is still built around a commitment to clean, responsibly-sourced ingredients. It's a great story, and there's a lot to be said for being able to recognize every word on the back of a protein bar. But when we tested 18 different protein bar brands, GoMacro fell right to the bottom of the list, mainly because of the texture.

These bars are extremely soft and pliable, which some people might enjoy, but we just found them way too laborious to chew. You can almost bend them in half, giving them a structure more akin to leather than healthy energy bars, and the pieces tend to stick to your teeth. They're just a lot of work, and while the taste is okay, it just doesn't seem worth the effort.