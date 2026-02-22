For The Juiciest Burgers You've Ever Tasted, Fold This Ingredient Into The Mixture

Nothing can ruin a hamburger quite like dried-out beef. Whether it's a result of overcooking or the meat being too lean to hold any moisture, a dried-out burger can be flavorless with an unpleasant texture that no amount of toppings can truly fix. That's why the word juicy gets tossed around so often when describing a tasty hamburger. You want that flavor locked in the meat, and there's a way to get it that you may never have thought of before. Next time you're making homemade burgers, grate some potato into your ground beef.

This may sound weird at first, but we do know that potatoes go incredibly well with hamburgers. It's just usually we're eating them as french fries. This dish, an old-school struggle recipe that may even date back to the Depression, is a great way to not only preserve moisture but to extend your ground beef so you get more bang for your buck. That's especially important with rising beef prices.

The ratio really depends on you. Some versions will have more potato than ground beef, some propose a 50/50 split, and others opt for something a little less rigid, like one large potato per pound of beef. Mix the grated potato into the beef along with any seasonings or additions you like, such as grated onion or just salt and pepper. Then form patties and cook as normal. It even works for smash burgers with the added bonus of that crispy potato texture around the edges if you fry them golden.