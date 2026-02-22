For The Juiciest Burgers You've Ever Tasted, Fold This Ingredient Into The Mixture
Nothing can ruin a hamburger quite like dried-out beef. Whether it's a result of overcooking or the meat being too lean to hold any moisture, a dried-out burger can be flavorless with an unpleasant texture that no amount of toppings can truly fix. That's why the word juicy gets tossed around so often when describing a tasty hamburger. You want that flavor locked in the meat, and there's a way to get it that you may never have thought of before. Next time you're making homemade burgers, grate some potato into your ground beef.
This may sound weird at first, but we do know that potatoes go incredibly well with hamburgers. It's just usually we're eating them as french fries. This dish, an old-school struggle recipe that may even date back to the Depression, is a great way to not only preserve moisture but to extend your ground beef so you get more bang for your buck. That's especially important with rising beef prices.
The ratio really depends on you. Some versions will have more potato than ground beef, some propose a 50/50 split, and others opt for something a little less rigid, like one large potato per pound of beef. Mix the grated potato into the beef along with any seasonings or additions you like, such as grated onion or just salt and pepper. Then form patties and cook as normal. It even works for smash burgers with the added bonus of that crispy potato texture around the edges if you fry them golden.
It's great to grate (potatoes)
Potatoes are exceptionally good at absorbing flavor. Including grated potato in the ground beef ensures that the juices from the meat will be absorbed into the potato rather than running out while the meat cooks. So not only are you retaining moisture, you're retaining that taste that you want without adding new flavor to detract from the meat. The soft texture of the potato won't overpower the beef, either. It won't feel exactly like a pure beef hamburger, but it's not like eating meatloaf. The outside will still get crispy from the Maillard reaction, but the inside will have that soft, chewy bite you want from a good burger.
One of the best reasons to use potatoes in your hamburgers is if you are actively trying to cut back on fat. If you're using leaner beef, anything from an 80/20 mix to a 90/10, the grated potato will ensure you hold on to as much moisture and flavor as possible. This way, you can still enjoy a lean burger but maximize flavor. It's worth it to try making a burger the normal way and then one with the potato mixed in just to see how different the two burgers taste.
Since the potato doesn't add any flavor to the meat, you may want to look at pairing it with something else when you're making your meal. We have some ideas for other mix-ins that can help spice up your burgers that will also be complemented by the potato's moisture-holding capabilities. From there, you can choose some of these gourmet burger toppings and really take your dinner to the next level.