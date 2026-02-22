Giada De Laurentiis Wants A Familiar Food Network Chef To Prepare Her Last Meal

Even the most talented celebrity chefs have Food Network stars they'd love to have cooking for them. Giada De Laurentiis spent 21 years at the Food Network before her departure in 2023, and during that time she got to collaborate with a lot of other great stars — but it seems like one clearly stood out. When talking to Redbook Magazine about who would prepare her last meal and what it would be, De Laurentiis said she would want Ina Garten to make her a chocolate cake.

It's no surprise that anyone would want Garten cooking their last meal, but the simplicity of De Laurentiis' menu is shocking. "She makes this chocolate espresso cake with this special sea salt, and there's caramel in it too. Espresso, caramel, and chocolate. It has that perfect combination of sweet-salt smooth, sticky but rich, fudgy kind of flavor. That would be my last meal. That's all I would want," she said. But that's not the only one of Ina Garten's chocolate cakes that De Laurentiis loves.

The two chefs collaborated on an episode of Ina Garten's show, "Barefoot Contessa," where De Laurentiis taught Garten how to make gnocchi. In return Garten — who said she could tell De Laurentiis was a chocolate person — made a flourless chocolate cake with the blackcurrant liqueur, cassis. As good as that sounds, that espresso cake of Garten's must be something really special.