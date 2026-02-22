This Minnesota Donut Shop Is Famous For Its Over-The-Top Donut Infusions

Fans of Waddup Dough rave about the specialty recipes and note both the friendly staff and colorful decor of the establishment. There's a mural of the Minneapolis skyline on the wall, a sight that Seneca Little recalls vividly, and a daily reminder of his move to Minnesota from Chicago at the age of 12. In addition to unique donut creations, the menu at Waddup Dough includes brookies, boba shakes, and original donuts, so familiar favorites can be ordered alongside some of the store's wilder offerings. "My favorite donut is generally an old fashioned, but with the variety I tried a little bit of everything. I'm surprised to report that the filled donuts were my favorite!" writes a pleased customer on Yelp. Waddup Dough also caters events, bringing the panini press to weddings and parties so guests can choose their own flavors and toppings on-site.

Waddup Dough isn't simply a business for Little, however. He wants the operation to offer inspiration to others with dreams. "I want young people to know that it doesn't matter your beginnings. If you have some direction, if you have a goal and a dream, it can come to life," he told BLCK Press. Little was a former fitness devotee who wanted to spend more time with friends and family. Waddup Dough was his attempt to find balance. The sweet store is the kind of place that makes you feel good to support and leaves you wanting to return to sample new treats each visit.