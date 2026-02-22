The Luxury Buffet Where You'll Find Rhode Island's Best Prime Rib, According To Customers
Logic dictates that when you want the best seafood, you go to a seafood specialty restaurant, and when you want the best steak, you find your way to the best steakhouse in town. Buffets, even luxury versions, are usually about indulgence and extravagance. But one summer destination in Rhode Island is getting rave reviews for the quality of its food, especially the "perfectly cooked prime rib." The Nordic isn't known only as one of the absolute best buffets across the United States, it's also famous for serving the best prime rib in Rhode Island.
"What an experience, I think I needed to be rolled out of the place. Incredible! The prime rib was sooooo tender and delicious," one happy customer wrote on Google Reviews, adding that digging into the steak was like cutting butter. Another customer found themselves in prime rib heaven. "I don't know what you all did to the prime rib," they posted. "All I can say is, GOOD GOD!!! Tender is an understatement."
A big part of enjoying a steak is what it is served with. And while the choices are endless — here's a list of 50 best side dishes for steak — one customer took time to mention the accompaniments. While agreeing with most reviewers that the prime rib was perfectly cooked and flavorful, they also wrote about the "really good au jus" and the garlic mushrooms and sauteed onions that were served on the steak.
Large portions of prime rib, served non-stop
Prime rib is a cut of meat taken from the rib section of the cattle, usually between ribs 6 to 12, which don't get much exercise. This means the cut has very little connective tissue and generous amounts of marbling, resulting in extremely tender, melt-in-your-mouth steaks (as long as they're cooked right, of course — there are a few avoidable mistakes when it comes to cooking prime rib).
And it's certainly cooked right at The Nordic, where chefs slow-cook Black Angus prime rib until it's tender. And on a buffet menu that lists whole lobster, lobster bisque, lobster fritters, and lobster mac and cheese, the steak is stealing the show. "Lobster and prime rib are two of the main draws, and they serve whole cooked lobsters and large servings of prime rib non-stop. I did try both and the prime rib was perfectly cooked and juicy," one customer wrote, adding that while the lobster was freshly cooked, they enjoyed it less than the king crab legs that made their "taste buds dance."
Like all great things, a seat at this all-you-can-eat table comes at a cost. According to their website, the buffet is priced at $145 for adults, $60 for kids aged 8-12 and $35 for children aged 3-7. This includes access to the buffet, as well as soft drinks, coffee, and tea for a two-hour sitting. The Nordic shuts shop for winter and will be reopening in April according to their website.