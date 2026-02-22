The Luxury Buffet Where You'll Find Rhode Island's Best Prime Rib, According To Customers

Logic dictates that when you want the best seafood, you go to a seafood specialty restaurant, and when you want the best steak, you find your way to the best steakhouse in town. Buffets, even luxury versions, are usually about indulgence and extravagance. But one summer destination in Rhode Island is getting rave reviews for the quality of its food, especially the "perfectly cooked prime rib." The Nordic isn't known only as one of the absolute best buffets across the United States, it's also famous for serving the best prime rib in Rhode Island.

"What an experience, I think I needed to be rolled out of the place. Incredible! The prime rib was sooooo tender and delicious," one happy customer wrote on Google Reviews, adding that digging into the steak was like cutting butter. Another customer found themselves in prime rib heaven. "I don't know what you all did to the prime rib," they posted. "All I can say is, GOOD GOD!!! Tender is an understatement."

A big part of enjoying a steak is what it is served with. And while the choices are endless — here's a list of 50 best side dishes for steak — one customer took time to mention the accompaniments. While agreeing with most reviewers that the prime rib was perfectly cooked and flavorful, they also wrote about the "really good au jus" and the garlic mushrooms and sauteed onions that were served on the steak.