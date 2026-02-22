This Italian Comfort Food Is A Staple In Tuscany, But Underrated In The US

Food lovers have plenty of Italian dishes to sample, but some regional specialties deserve additional consideration. Hailing from Tuscany, pappardelle al cinghiale is pasta served with a wild boar ragu and remains a firm favorite across the region. The deliciously rich dish evolved from a resourceful approach to meal-making known as cucina povera, which is the traditional practice of making something delicious from whatever ingredients are available locally, and is about making the most of a few items.

Wild boar freely roam Tuscan forests, and boar hunting has long been a winter-season pastime for residents to cull the numbers. Thick cut pappardelle pasta — which includes the Italian word "pappare" meaning to gobble up with eagerness — is the perfect accompaniment as the large sheets absorb all the flavor of the sauce, which clings to it. The sauce is similar to many Italian meat sauces, cooked in the ragu style. Vegetables and aromatics are softened in a pan before boar, tomato sauce, red wine, and a variety of herbs and seasonings are added. The taste is aromatic and earthy, and when combined with the sturdy pappardelle pasta, becomes a hearty dish that's perfect on cold nights and days that call for an extra boost of comfort.