Our Least Favorite Frozen Dinner Brand Churns Out Underwhelming Duds

Starting with a baseline criteria of "diet frozen food," Smart Ones brand isn't exactly set up for success. Still, when a health-conscious shopper scans the frozen premade dinner aisle on their grocery run, the choice to add a Smart Ones meal to the shopping cart is likely more about the brand's purported health benefits than for any knockout taste over competitor brands. In reality, however, the "healthy" factor that might draw shoppers in is ... questionable, at best. In a definitive Tasting Table ranking of 20 frozen dinner brands, Smart Ones landed decidedly at the bottom.

We're not docking points for variety. Frozen dinners in the Smart One oeuvre encompass a wide-ranging menu of pastas, pizzas, enchiladas, and more — and you might need one of each to actually feel full. The official Smart Ones website is emblazoned with the tagline, "The foods you love. The portions you need." Yet, as we mentioned in our review, "Most of the meals from this Kraft Heinz brand total less than 300 calories which is remarkably low for an entire meal." Their small serving size makes these "meals" about as fueling as a big snack. Don't be shocked if you're hungry again in an hour or two. Quoting our taste-tester, "[W]ith such a large restriction of calories comes a limit to the amount of flavor these meals can provide, and it's no surprise that the brand fails to deliver in the taste department [...] low calorie doesn't need to equate to dismal dining."