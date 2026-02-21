This Dollar Tree Find Instantly Fixes An Annoying Kitchen Sink Problem (And It Costs Under $2)
Dollar stores perch strategically in widespread commercial locations, numbering 39,000 retail venues in the U.S. and Canada as of 2025. Though Dollar Tree itself operates only about 9,000 of those stores, they're still considered a leading U.S. retailer and one of the best overall dollar-store chains. It has a knack for knowing what customers need, including one item that fixes a truly annoying kitchen-sink problem.
It's a common-sense, clear, hard-plastic sponge holder that easily attaches to any interior side of your sink, allowing the sponge to drain with no assistance from human hands. I personally own one of these little sink-sucking attachments and agree that it's one of the best Dollar Tree kitchen organization essentials. It features two suction cups that adhere quite well to the surface, whether wet or dry. My sink in particular is stainless steel, but I tried it on a ceramic sink as well. The good news is that the suction is sufficiently strong on both surface types, and it stays in place even when splattered with hot water and soapy residue — which, of course, is the whole point of having a sponge holder.
No longer does your sponge squat flatly beside the faucet, on the counter, or in the bottom of your sink bottom, where it wallows in that residue and water. It instead drains through the 30-plus holes, of varying sizes, carved into the bottom of this device. That keeps your sponge well-drained and dry between each use, helping to avoid bacteria buildup and associated odors.
Cost and availability of Dollar Tree sponge holders
To the chagrin of longtime Dollar Tree shoppers, the chain did raise its prices toward the end of 2021, from "a dollar," per the original "dollar store" model, to $1.25 for most products. Once customers got accustomed to that price level, Dollar Tree then introduced selectively higher prices for many items, ranging from $1.50 to as high as $7 for premium products. This raises the question: Where do those handy plastic sponge holders fall within the expanding line of goods and prices?
Dollar Tree fans can rejoice in hearing that this suction-cup kitchen workhorse belongs in the tier of the chain's lowest-priced items. It costs only $1.25, and they seem to remain well-stocked in the Dollar Tree locations I frequent. They're also available for ordering online, shipped to your home or delivered to a local DT store. It's worth noting that two online Dollar Tree websites exist. One is called "Same Day" Dollar Tree, where availability of items, including this one, can vary from day to day. The standard Dollar Tree website instead typically provides more in-stock availability, but many items require bulk purchases. You may not need multiple sponge holders, but it's possible to benefit from buying bulk Dollar Tree food items or glassware.
As with any suction-style sink attachment, it's best to remove it periodically for a quick scrub-down. Otherwise, water-mineral buildup and accumulating soap scum will inevitably start appearing. It's a hardworking kitchen helper, so this sponge holder deserves some restorative love from time to time.