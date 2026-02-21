This Dollar Tree Find Instantly Fixes An Annoying Kitchen Sink Problem (And It Costs Under $2)

Dollar stores perch strategically in widespread commercial locations, numbering 39,000 retail venues in the U.S. and Canada as of 2025. Though Dollar Tree itself operates only about 9,000 of those stores, they're still considered a leading U.S. retailer and one of the best overall dollar-store chains. It has a knack for knowing what customers need, including one item that fixes a truly annoying kitchen-sink problem.

It's a common-sense, clear, hard-plastic sponge holder that easily attaches to any interior side of your sink, allowing the sponge to drain with no assistance from human hands. I personally own one of these little sink-sucking attachments and agree that it's one of the best Dollar Tree kitchen organization essentials. It features two suction cups that adhere quite well to the surface, whether wet or dry. My sink in particular is stainless steel, but I tried it on a ceramic sink as well. The good news is that the suction is sufficiently strong on both surface types, and it stays in place even when splattered with hot water and soapy residue — which, of course, is the whole point of having a sponge holder.

No longer does your sponge squat flatly beside the faucet, on the counter, or in the bottom of your sink bottom, where it wallows in that residue and water. It instead drains through the 30-plus holes, of varying sizes, carved into the bottom of this device. That keeps your sponge well-drained and dry between each use, helping to avoid bacteria buildup and associated odors.