Why Cracker Barrel's Attempt At A Fast-Casual Spinoff Fell Apart

Just because a restaurant gets as successful as Cracker Barrel doesn't mean everything it touches will turn to gold. By almost any measure the Southern comfort food chain is one of the biggest names in American food, boasting over 650 locations and a cultural ubiquity that is understood by even those who haven't experienced it firsthand. But stepping out of its comfort zone can be a big challenge for any restaurant. That was clearly shown by Cracker Barrel's disastrous rebranding attempt in 2025, and it was also revealed by its ill-fated spin-off concept that few have even heard of: Holler & Dash.

Holler & Dash was Cracker Barrel's foray into the world of fast-casual dining. Sort of a Southern-fried answer to Chipotle. The menu was built around biscuit sandwiches, including a signature Southern chicken biscuit sandwich, along with other options like fresh farm bowls and yes, avocado toast. At the time it was launched in 2016, Cracker Barrel couldn't be clearer about what it was doing. The company was explicitly aiming for a more urban audience, looking to be hip and young with a more industrial, modern look ripped straight from the fast-casual playbook.

From a market perspective, it made a certain kind of sense. This was a way to reach a group of people who just didn't go to Cracker Barrel, in an industry that was growing rapidly at the time. Three years after opening the first location in Homewood, Alabama, there were seven locations in total. But someone else was doing what Holler & Dash did better — and Cracker Barrel knew it.