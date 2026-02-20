Civil War-Era Pumpkin Bread Looked Nothing Like The Seasonal Treat We Love Today

We see a lot of videos on YouTube and TikTok about Depression-era cooking, but Civil War-era cooking is just as interesting and creative. Cooks at that time had to come up with some unique recipes because ingredients were hard to find during the war. One such recipe for pumpkin bread left quite a bit to be desired, especially compared to the sweet-and-spicy pumpkin bread we're used to today.

The South had to adapt recipes because of Union blockades during the war. Ingredients like salt and wheat flour were all but impossible to come by. One Confederate-era recipe for pumpkin bread required the cook to boil a whole pumpkin until it could be passed through a sieve. After that, whatever flour you had was added until it formed a dough. Then that's it. There are no additional ingredients and no further instructions, so presumably you would have to decide how long to bake it yourself based on past experience and knowledge.

Instagram user Cookin' with Congress tried this recipe out, and the results were maybe worse than you think. "If you told me this is yoga mats, I might believe you," he said after taking his first bite. The flat, moist-looking loaf seemed less like bread and more of a way to make meager flour supplies edible by extending them with something that would at least fill your stomach. With so little sugar or salt, there was not much else to do with whatever flour you might have on hand.