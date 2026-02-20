The Simple Ingredient That Makes Stuffed Peppers Taste Like A $30 Restaurant Entree
Stuffed peppers are the homey, cozy, and nutrient-dense dish that you didn't know you needed. They're incredibly easy to prepare, as all you need to do is boil the peppers just enough so that they soften before loading them up with your favorite fillings. There are also many ways to upgrade stuffed peppers, seeing as the shells can be filled with meat or plant-based fillings, adorned with your favorite gooey cheese, and seasoned to your liking. One ingredient in particular will give your stuffed peppers an extra flavorful edge: salsa.
There are so many different types of salsa, thus endless opportunities to customize, tweak, and change the flavor of your stuffed peppers based on your preferred flavor and heat level. Generally speaking, though, salsa is acidic, bright, and can add lightness to heavy dishes, which can be especially useful if you're adding hearty proteins like beans, legumes, pork, or grains to your peppers. Implementing this one-ingredient upgrade couldn't be easier either; simply add enough of your salsa to the filling to taste, spoon that mixture into the shells, and prepare your recipe as intended.
Salsa will add the levity that your dish needs and immediately upgrade its flavor to a restaurant-quality level. But this is an upgrade that will only go as far as the salsa itself.
Give your stuffed peppers a salsa upgrade
A great salsa-stuffed pepper starts with a great salsa. For an effortless option, turn to a reliable store-bought jarred salsa brand, or whip up your own. For example, Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert's chunky pico de gallo will add juiciness to the stuffed pepper filling, while Miriam Hahn's fire-roasted salsa recipe gives it the perfect acidic bite and charred flavor.
One thing to keep in mind is that, if you're already loading your stuffed pepper filling up with spicy ingredients, you may want to opt for a milder salsa; it's always recommended that you give the condiment you're using a taste before you add it directly to your stuffed pepper recipe, as everyone's version of "mild" is different.
Although you could freestyle your own salsa twist on stuffed peppers, you can also turn to a reliable recipe to give you some ideas. Miriam Hahn's oven-roasted chile rellenos and tomatillo salsa recipe is one to try. Omit the avocado from the salsa recipe (or save it for serving), and spoon the remaining ingredients into the stuffing, top with melty cheese, and bake.