The Soy Sauce Mistake You Need To Stop Making When Eating Chinese Food

As a Chinese person and cookbook author, I often wish people would stop making this one mistake when dining in a Chinese restaurant. And that mistake is overusing soy sauce. I've seen folks drizzle a sinful amount of soy sauce over everything from noodles to fried rice or congee to beef and broccoli. I feel, strongly, that soy sauce should be used as a dipping sauce in Chinese restaurants, much like you use it in a Japanese restaurant when enjoying sushi and gyoza.

The reason I say this is because Chinese food often already comes seasoned beautifully. Flavors are also well balanced. We often marinate our proteins with soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt, pepper, MSG, and other ingredients essential to Chinese cooking. Additionally, some Chinese food is meant to be more qīngdàn (or 清淡 in Mandarin), meaning lightly flavored. That includes food like congee (or rice porridge), white rice, and clear soups.

In essence, you basically do not want your Chinese food swimming in soy sauce whenever you dine out. Try that shrimp dumpling, straight out of the steamer basket, without sullying its flavors. Then, if it doesn't feel salty enough for your palate, add some soy sauce to a sauce dish to dip the dumpling into.