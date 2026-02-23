Martha Stewart's Cozy, Filling Broccoli Soup Comes Together In 30 Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to Martha Stewart's tips for making soup, the most important things to keep in mind are simple ingredients and thoughtful preparation. In the spirit of this, Stewart's recipe for a 30-minute broccoli soup yields a delicious dish that will warm from the inside out with every satisfying sip. All you need is a pound and a half of chopped broccoli florets, a sliced medium onion, rolled oats, ground nutmeg, reduced sodium chicken broth (like this Progresso Chicken Broth), olive oil, coarse salt, and ground pepper.

This recipe comes together easily in just around a half hour using one pot on the stovetop. Start by cooking the onions in olive oil until they soften before adding freshly ground nutmeg. Once fragrant, stir in chicken broth, water, and rolled oats. Although the oats seem like an odd choice for a vegetable-based soup, this ingredient is an excellent source of fiber, protein, and carbohydrates. It will seamlessly blend into the soup's creamy texture later in the process.

Finish by adding broccoli, salt, and pepper, and letting the soup simmer until the broccoli tenderizes. Gently load the soup into a high-quality blender and puree until smooth before seasoning to taste and serving. Much like a quick puree is the key to thickening up broccoli cheddar soup, so too does using your blender let all the ingredients properly combine into a cozy indulgence.