The Nearly 80-Year-Old New Jersey Diner Bruce Springsteen Can't Get Enough Of
A New Jersey native, Bruce Springsteen has transformed his working-class roots into the hit anthems of the American heartland — "Born to Run," "Badlands," "Born in the U.S.A.," "Streets of Philadelphia," and "My City of Ruins." Nowadays, when "The Boss" is in his hometown, he pays a visit to Roberto's Freehold Grill (formerly Tony's Freehold Grill) on East Main Street. This local fixture has been a neighborhood haunt in the Freehold Borough for the better part of a century, first opening its doors just two years before Springsteen was born.
The diner has shared more than half a dozen photos of Springsteen during his various visits over the years. A 2024 Facebook post by Roberto's Freehold Grill shows Springsteen with the diner staff, captioned, "Nothing better than being back in your hometown after a spectacular performance in Syracuse. Welcome back, Boss!" Comments from fans of both the singer and the diner chime in, adding that "The Boss knows best! Gotta' love Roberto's Freehold Grill!" and "My favorite place!! Best pancakes ever!"
In fact, many Springsteen fans make the trip to Roberto's just to get a taste of the singer's favorite diner for themselves. As one fan commented on another Facebook post, although the musical legend wasn't there, "[Roberto] recommended the 'Boss Panini' so yeah, I didn't meet him, but I had his Panini."
Springsteen is a regular patron to this Garden State institution
Local New Jersey news outlets regularly report Springsteen sightings at his go-to diner, both in front of and behind the counter. "He's the nicest guy," fellow Roberto's patron (and Springsteen fan) Sheryl Horowitz told NJ.com after meeting him there in 2023. He's even known to bring esteemed colleagues and longtime friends, including rock star Jon Bon Jovi, in for a meal, as reported by NJ radio station WRAT 95.9 in 2025.
As Bon Jovi shared in a 2024 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he and Springsteen "go out of our way to spend time together," seeking out opportunities where they can "go for a ride and talk." Clearly, the cozy, uncomplicated, down-home digs at Roberto's Freehold Grill fit the bill. Of course, his visit with Bon Jovi was only the second of Springsteen's reported visits in 2025 — though it's likely that he's (per New Jersey 101.5).
The Boss seems to be sitting down for a meal here fairly regularly, which makes sense when you consider his current residence in Colts Neck. Living at a horse ranch not far from Freehold, Springsteen isn't just close to the Freehold Grill restaurant, but also the three houses in which he was raised as a child.
Springsteen champions old-school diner digs in historic Freehold Borough
The restaurant changed hands over the years, including to its current ownership in 2022, with an accompanying rename from Tony's Freehold Grill to Roberto's Freehold Grill. Today, Roberto's menu centers diner classics like steak and eggs, corned beef hash, eggs Benedict, pancakes, waffles, omelets, and more. For lunch, it's fully loaded disco fries, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and wraps, plus a dedicated section for Mexican-inspired fare like chilaquiles and tortas.
Beyond the food (and the Springsteen factor), fans treasure Roberto's Freehold Grill for its quintessential diner digs. Brown vinyl-capped barstools stand before a chrome bar, which spans the length of this narrow railroad-style dining car. A row of booths line the opposite windows. Customer reviews on Yelp (where the Grill currently boasts 4.1 out of 5 stars) rave about the retro signage and the iconic old-school dining car, which fit right in with the surrounding historical downtown Freehold neighborhood.
This familiar eatery is as much about the food (which, per the reviews, is knockout) as about the experiential component. And, speaking of the Platonic American diner ideal, Springsteen's moody, contemplative "Nebraska" arguably makes the best-ever soundtrack to a meal with a heavy ceramic mug enjoyed solo beside a plate glass window. Just be sure to go early, as Roberto's Freehold Grill is open for breakfast and lunch only.