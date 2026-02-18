The Nearly 80-Year-Old New Jersey Diner Bruce Springsteen Can't Get Enough Of

A New Jersey native, Bruce Springsteen has transformed his working-class roots into the hit anthems of the American heartland — "Born to Run," "Badlands," "Born in the U.S.A.," "Streets of Philadelphia," and "My City of Ruins." Nowadays, when "The Boss" is in his hometown, he pays a visit to Roberto's Freehold Grill (formerly Tony's Freehold Grill) on East Main Street. This local fixture has been a neighborhood haunt in the Freehold Borough for the better part of a century, first opening its doors just two years before Springsteen was born.

The diner has shared more than half a dozen photos of Springsteen during his various visits over the years. A 2024 Facebook post by Roberto's Freehold Grill shows Springsteen with the diner staff, captioned, "Nothing better than being back in your hometown after a spectacular performance in Syracuse. Welcome back, Boss!" Comments from fans of both the singer and the diner chime in, adding that "The Boss knows best! Gotta' love Roberto's Freehold Grill!" and "My favorite place!! Best pancakes ever!"

In fact, many Springsteen fans make the trip to Roberto's just to get a taste of the singer's favorite diner for themselves. As one fan commented on another Facebook post, although the musical legend wasn't there, "[Roberto] recommended the 'Boss Panini' so yeah, I didn't meet him, but I had his Panini."