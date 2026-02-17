If A Buffet Refills Their Food Like This, Get Out Fast

It might not be your favorite way to dine, but sometimes, all-you-can-eat buffets are the way to go. You'll save some money, and you'll be able to dine without worrying if certain people in your party won't like what's on the menu. There are some buffet red flags you should look out for, though, and each of them should make you turn around instantly and find a new place to eat. One of the worst red flags is spotting an employee putting new food on top of old food. Not only is this a food safety issue, but it is also a clear sign that the buffet isn't on top of its game in other realms, too, and that it should be avoided at all costs.

In general, buffets are full of bacteria, primarily because bacteria from people's hands can contaminate food as they're serving themselves. This is why you seriously need to consider food safety before hitting up a buffet. Serving new food over old food exacerbates the already-existing bacteria: Older, room temperature food allows bacteria to multiply quickly, so if new food is served over old, that new food is going to become instantly contaminated, meaning your fresh plate of piping hot mac and cheese might not be so fresh after all.