Korean-Inspired Bacon Is Way More Flavorful Than What You've Been Frying

The most flavorful part of a pig has got to be bacon, which typically comes from the pork belly. Nothing activates those salivary glands quite like that perfect ratio of fat and lean meat, especially when it's sizzling in a skillet. It can enhance the flavor of everything from burgers and baked potatoes to soups and salads, but you might wonder how this meaty morsel itself could be made even tastier. The answer — give it a Korean twist.

Though this easy hack rides on the coattails of the Korean barbecue hit, it shouldn't be confused with Korean-style bacon called samgyeopsal, which is just one of many bacon types you should know how to use. While samgyeopsal is unmarinated and grilled, this hack involves glazing or marinating bacon in Korean-style ingredients and frying or baking it as you always would. It works by amping up the inherent salty, umami, sweetness of any thick-cut, American-style bacon, while also adding a spicy kick, and can be done with as little as a handful of ingredients.

The simplest version requires just a little gochugaru (Korean chilli powder), soy sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil. The mixture, which can be thinned out with a little water if necessary, is applied with a spoon or glazing brush after the bacon has baked and mostly done. Once evenly coated, pop the pan back in the oven briefly till the bacon crisps up. It's perfect served alongside Korean steamed egg or over a bowl of steamed rice, kimchi, and Korean mayak eggs (soy sauce marinated eggs) for breakfast. (Drooling.)