Are Wawa Burgers 100% Beef?

If you don't live in the eastern part of the United States, you may not be aware of Wawa, a chain of gas stations and convenience stores that also sell a wide variety of made-to-order foods, similar to those at a fast-food restaurant. From breakfast burritos and pizzas to freshly made salad bowls, they have a lot to offer. One of the chain's many items include its hamburger, which is advertised as being 100% beef.

Sometimes when you see meat advertised as 100% beef, you may be skeptical. It's not unusual to hear stories about fast-food restaurants having to defend its ingredients, whether it's McDonald's and the debunked pink slime or Taco Bell and its taco beef. That said, you can check the ingredient list on the Wawa website for any of its menu items. What they have listed for its hamburger is beef, encapsulated sodium (salt that improves the texture and the way the meat binds), sodium phosphate (salt that aids in texture and moisture retention), and spice. So when they say it's 100% beef, it's essentially true, other than salt and spices thrown in. There are no fillers or other unusual ingredients.

According to the LWT Journal of Food Science and Technology, a 100% beef burger will often taste juicier and have more beef flavor than one made with extenders. The patty with fillers may also have a softer texture. A pure beef patty can be overcooked and become drier or tougher, however.