Are Wawa Burgers 100% Beef?
If you don't live in the eastern part of the United States, you may not be aware of Wawa, a chain of gas stations and convenience stores that also sell a wide variety of made-to-order foods, similar to those at a fast-food restaurant. From breakfast burritos and pizzas to freshly made salad bowls, they have a lot to offer. One of the chain's many items include its hamburger, which is advertised as being 100% beef.
Sometimes when you see meat advertised as 100% beef, you may be skeptical. It's not unusual to hear stories about fast-food restaurants having to defend its ingredients, whether it's McDonald's and the debunked pink slime or Taco Bell and its taco beef. That said, you can check the ingredient list on the Wawa website for any of its menu items. What they have listed for its hamburger is beef, encapsulated sodium (salt that improves the texture and the way the meat binds), sodium phosphate (salt that aids in texture and moisture retention), and spice. So when they say it's 100% beef, it's essentially true, other than salt and spices thrown in. There are no fillers or other unusual ingredients.
According to the LWT Journal of Food Science and Technology, a 100% beef burger will often taste juicier and have more beef flavor than one made with extenders. The patty with fillers may also have a softer texture. A pure beef patty can be overcooked and become drier or tougher, however.
Getting to the meat of a Wawa burger
Wawa burgers are made from Angus beef, which is generally considered to be high quality. The chain also offers more than a dozen different hamburgers, from just a single to more elaborate preparations like a double French onion cheeseburger or double nacho burger, and you can customize them with toppings, such as a variety of cheese, nearly a dozen condiments, and many different optional enhancements, some of which are Old Bay seasoning, oregano, hot peppers, avocado, or crispy jalapeños.
A lot of the feedback about Wawa burgers is they're much better than a gas station burger ought to be. Sometimes that's qualified by saying they are not as good as a restaurant burger, but still decent. One Redditor said, "It was a surprisingly delicious burger. Juicy patty, fresh brioche bun. Solid foundation, great choice of toppings. 10/10 will eat these way too often."
Others recommended making a custom burger to ensure the tastiest result. These can get pretty elaborate, with one Redditor suggesting, "Pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli, pepper relish, spinach, pickles, Old Bay, grated parmesan, and bacon (sometimes tomato and onion if I'm feeling it)."
When it comes to burger pairings, Wawa offers things like rice, chili, and five kinds of mac and cheese. One user on Reddit recommended mashed potatoes. If you're more of a traditionalist, they have six kinds of loaded fries, including chili cheese, garlic parmesan, and buffalo chicken, or you can create your own or opt for some regular fries, too. If you've only ever tried the different kinds of Wawa hoagies, maybe give a burger a spin next time you gas up.