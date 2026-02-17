This Is Hands-Down The Best Burger In Florida
Getting to say you have the best burger in an entire state is quite the accolade. It means you've nailed not only the moisture, crust, and flavor of your burger patty, but also that you've teamed it with the most flavorful assortments of toppings and sauces. So, where should you head when seeking out a burger in Florida? When we ranked the absolute best burgers in every U.S. state, M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom in Islamorada, located in the Upper Florida Keys, stood out amongst the rest with its Inside-Out Juicy Lucy Burger.
Costing a reasonable $15.99, this 7-ounce burger comes stuffed with both pimento cheese and house-made bacon and topped with lettuce, tomato, and, of course, lots of American cheese. After all, "juicy" isn't in the name of this tasty burger for nothing. As our taste noted in the burger ranking, this dish is gooey in the best of ways — and they aren't the only ones who think so.
M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom's Inside-Out Juicy Lucy Burger has many admirers
It's hard to find any complaints about M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom's Inside-Out Juicy Lucy Burger. "Best burger ever, hands down!" one person wrote on Instagram. On Facebook, someone said the dish was "delicious," as another added, "Love me a Juicy Lucy!" The Yelp reviews are equally as packed with fans. "Tried the Juicy Lucy burger and it was a solid burger experience, good flavor and cooked perfectly," one restaurant-goer shared. Another gave the burger a 10 out of 10, while others described it as "juicy and cheesy," and noted that it was "masterfully spiced and 100% satisfying."
M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom was launched by chef George Patti, who trained under James Beard Award-winning chef Louis Osteen, and sommelier Thomas Smith, winner of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence from 1996 through 1999. Although meat may be the focus, there are plenty of options for non-carnivores as well, including salads, soups, wings, onion rings, french fries, and milkshakes. The venue also boasts a selection of organic wines and a dozen beers on tap.