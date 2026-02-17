This Is Hands-Down The Best Burger In Florida

Getting to say you have the best burger in an entire state is quite the accolade. It means you've nailed not only the moisture, crust, and flavor of your burger patty, but also that you've teamed it with the most flavorful assortments of toppings and sauces. So, where should you head when seeking out a burger in Florida? When we ranked the absolute best burgers in every U.S. state, M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom in Islamorada, located in the Upper Florida Keys, stood out amongst the rest with its Inside-Out Juicy Lucy Burger.

Costing a reasonable $15.99, this 7-ounce burger comes stuffed with both pimento cheese and house-made bacon and topped with lettuce, tomato, and, of course, lots of American cheese. After all, "juicy" isn't in the name of this tasty burger for nothing. As our taste noted in the burger ranking, this dish is gooey in the best of ways — and they aren't the only ones who think so.