The Best Pizza In Texas, Hands Down
When surveying the best pizza places in every state, one Dallas-based operation stands out in the Lone Star State. Cane Rosso delivers on its claim of serving up the most authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas in Texas. Restaurant owner Jay Jerrier first tasted true Neapolitan pizza during his honeymoon in Italy, and the experience changed his life. The fresh flavors and creamy cheese had a lasting impact on the entrepreneur and inspired him to learn how to make fresh mozzarella and use a wood-burning oven.
Jerrier, then a tech employee, didn't have restaurant experience but found himself catering events at age 40. What started as a mobile service eventually grew. Positive publicity and word of mouth helped fuel operations until Jerrier opened his first physical store. Now with 9 locations scattered throughout Texas, Cane Rosso is making sure big appetites are well-rewarded with flavor. Even Guy Fieri has stopped by and was impressed. Cane Rosso's pizza dough is made daily with 00 flour imported from Italy, and hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes are used in the house-made pizza sauce.
A taste of Italy without the plane ticket
One of Cane Rosso's best-selling pies is an off-menu item, a white pizza made with mozzarella, soppressata, bacon marmalade, and finished with hot honey. "Holy smokes. The pizza cooks so fast in the wood-fired grill so the crust is still soft and chewy. The sauce is amazing and the mozzarella is unbelievable," wrote a pleased customer on TripAdvisor. "If it isn't the best pizza I've had, it's on a very short list." Jerrier has estimated that pizzas can cook in just over a minute and has seen visitors line up just to marvel at the speed of pizzas being made in the 900-degree ovens.
In addition to delicious wood-fired pizzas made in prominently-displayed Italian ovens, a menu complete with sandwiches, salads, pasta, snacks, and dessert keeps customers satisfied, and plenty of beer and wine help wash everything down. Special monthly offers, like February's chorizo pizza, heart-shaped rigatoni vodka, and margs, encourage regulars to return for fresh flavors and new recipes. The strategy has worked. Cane Rosso has not only been recognized as the best pizza in Dallas but has also garnered accolades as one of America's top pizzerias from several sources.