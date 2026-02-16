The Best Pizza In Texas, Hands Down

When surveying the best pizza places in every state, one Dallas-based operation stands out in the Lone Star State. Cane Rosso delivers on its claim of serving up the most authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas in Texas. Restaurant owner Jay Jerrier first tasted true Neapolitan pizza during his honeymoon in Italy, and the experience changed his life. The fresh flavors and creamy cheese had a lasting impact on the entrepreneur and inspired him to learn how to make fresh mozzarella and use a wood-burning oven.

Jerrier, then a tech employee, didn't have restaurant experience but found himself catering events at age 40. What started as a mobile service eventually grew. Positive publicity and word of mouth helped fuel operations until Jerrier opened his first physical store. Now with 9 locations scattered throughout Texas, Cane Rosso is making sure big appetites are well-rewarded with flavor. Even Guy Fieri has stopped by and was impressed. Cane Rosso's pizza dough is made daily with 00 flour imported from Italy, and hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes are used in the house-made pizza sauce.