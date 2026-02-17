What Makes The Bomb Sandwich At This Astoria Deli So Popular
New Yorkers have their pick of sandwich options, so when one order sparks conversation online, you know it is worth checking out. Such is the case with Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli in Astoria, where the majority of the deli's business centers on The Bomb, a behemoth of a sandwich that packs peppers, mustard, mayo, multiple meats, cheeses, and fresh veggies into an impressive stack. The deli has become known as The Sandwich King of Astoria, and it is easy to see why.
"That sandwich got me through two different breakups, it's literally the best sandwich I have ever had or even seen in real life, and two of them are enough to make your arms tired carrying them home. Props for this sandwich it is literally amazing," wrote a fan on Instagram. "The Bomb was my first postpartum meal. It was amazing," added another. As revealed in an Instagram post, many women crave sandwiches after giving birth, and this 3-pound recipe hits all the right notes, serving up Italian and American cold cuts, American and Provolone cheeses, and all of the toppings you could dream up. It's the kind of comfort food that can get you through life's ups and downs.
A neighborhood deli that has captured the nation
Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli opened in 1940 and has kept customers coming back through its consistent service and unforgettable creations. Though the Bomb's sheer size gives customers something to talk about, the fact that this sandwich remains intact, perfectly held inside sesame-seeded bread with a crunchy exterior, is a testament to the quality of ingredients. The Bomb layers roast beef, salami, ham, sliced chicken, turkey, mortadella, and pepperoni before the cheeses and veggies are piled on top. Priced at $25, the towering sub can easily be split among several diners, and since the deli doesn't have in-store seating, it makes for the perfect picnic grab.
Be sure to bring cash for your visit to the cash-only establishment, and you'll impress fellow customers with your in-the-know order. For those who want to sample some of the deli's menu and don't live in the area, GoldBelly ships nationwide, and UberEats and DoorDash service hungry locals in the region. "I have ordered these sandwiches 3 times now," wrote a GoldBelly customer in Virginia. "I guarantee I will be ordering them again. They truly are the perfect sandwich." Distance certainly can't stop the dedicated from feasting on a viral recipe.