What Makes The Bomb Sandwich At This Astoria Deli So Popular

New Yorkers have their pick of sandwich options, so when one order sparks conversation online, you know it is worth checking out. Such is the case with Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli in Astoria, where the majority of the deli's business centers on The Bomb, a behemoth of a sandwich that packs peppers, mustard, mayo, multiple meats, cheeses, and fresh veggies into an impressive stack. The deli has become known as The Sandwich King of Astoria, and it is easy to see why.

"That sandwich got me through two different breakups, it's literally the best sandwich I have ever had or even seen in real life, and two of them are enough to make your arms tired carrying them home. Props for this sandwich it is literally amazing," wrote a fan on Instagram. "The Bomb was my first postpartum meal. It was amazing," added another. As revealed in an Instagram post, many women crave sandwiches after giving birth, and this 3-pound recipe hits all the right notes, serving up Italian and American cold cuts, American and Provolone cheeses, and all of the toppings you could dream up. It's the kind of comfort food that can get you through life's ups and downs.