The Worst Store-Bought Chocolate-Covered Fruit We Tried Belongs To A Top Brand

Covering fruit in chocolate can create a richer, more indulgent experience than eating either of them alone. Plenty of brands have capitalized on the iconic duo by whipping up frozen versions of the fruit and chocolate combination, using anything from mangos to cherries as the base. But as one might anticipate, not all options are particularly delicious. When our Tasting Table writer tested 10 store-bought frozen chocolate fruit, TruFru's Nature's Bananas with peanut butter and dark chocolate received the last-place position.

This may come as a surprise, considering it's a highly popular brand and the fact that bananas are one of the best fruits to pair with dark chocolate. But it was beaten out by grocery brands like Aldi's Season's Choice and Kroger's KroFro. Our writer specifically had some mild issues with the flavor and texture, noting that the peanut butter and chocolate combination came off dry and bitter. The chocolate shell, while bittersweet, came off too intensely but wasn't particularly egregious. Chocolate-covered fruit usually ramps up the sweetness while establishing an enticing textural combination, but this TruFru product is a fail on both fronts.