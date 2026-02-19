The Absolute Best Canned Chickpeas Come From A Popular Grocer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a lot you can do with canned chickpeas. Also known as garbanzo beans, these versatile legumes are great to keep stocked in your pantry for bulking up meals with more protein, preparing scrumptious appetizers and dips, and making a number of soups and stews among other dishes. In Tasting Table's deep dive ranking grocery store canned chickpea brands, the 365 Organic variety from Whole Foods was picked as the very best offering.

It's no surprise that these canned chickpeas would come from a popular grocer like Whole Foods. Many in-store brands are notably superior to name brand counterparts with the added bonus of typically being offered at a lower price. Per Tasting Table's assessment, these canned chickpeas are an especially advantageous buy because they are an organic product offered at a lower price than most non-organic versions. What's more, the canned chickpeas are seasoned with sea salt and are contained in a can with a BPA-free lining.

This is clearly a luxury product at a bargain price and is worth seeking out either at your local Whole Foods grocery store or online. These whole garbanzo beans are fresh-tasting, satisfying, and blend up perfectly in a simple creamy hummus recipe and more. With a shelf life of several years, canned chickpeas from 365 Organic are an excellent choice to have on hand for quick and simple meals.