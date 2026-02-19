The Absolute Best Canned Chickpeas Come From A Popular Grocer
There's a lot you can do with canned chickpeas. Also known as garbanzo beans, these versatile legumes are great to keep stocked in your pantry for bulking up meals with more protein, preparing scrumptious appetizers and dips, and making a number of soups and stews among other dishes. In Tasting Table's deep dive ranking grocery store canned chickpea brands, the 365 Organic variety from Whole Foods was picked as the very best offering.
It's no surprise that these canned chickpeas would come from a popular grocer like Whole Foods. Many in-store brands are notably superior to name brand counterparts with the added bonus of typically being offered at a lower price. Per Tasting Table's assessment, these canned chickpeas are an especially advantageous buy because they are an organic product offered at a lower price than most non-organic versions. What's more, the canned chickpeas are seasoned with sea salt and are contained in a can with a BPA-free lining.
This is clearly a luxury product at a bargain price and is worth seeking out either at your local Whole Foods grocery store or online. These whole garbanzo beans are fresh-tasting, satisfying, and blend up perfectly in a simple creamy hummus recipe and more. With a shelf life of several years, canned chickpeas from 365 Organic are an excellent choice to have on hand for quick and simple meals.
Cooking with 365 Organic canned garbanzo beans
Canned chickpeas have an incredible number of uses, the most simple of which can be popping open a can, rinsing and draining them, and enjoying them as-is. They also make a great addition to fresh salads for a wholesome portion of extra protein. Blend the beans into hummus or other dips to add a luscious texture and earthy flavor. Use them as the base for a rich vegetable burger that will satisfy the most picky palates.
As for soups and stews, the possibilities are nearly limitless. Canned chickpeas are an easy addition of plant-based protein to bulk up your favorite chili recipes, be they vegetarian or vegan or made with animal proteins. Spice up your dinnertime with a Moroccan chickpea stew recipe that uses canned chickpeas for effortless preparation.
You can use canned chickpeas in lieu of dried for added convenience and really get creative in the kitchen. For a quick snack, try them in a pimenton-tossed fried chickpeas recipe. The organic offering from Whole Foods' 365 brand is truly a can't-miss pantry staple.