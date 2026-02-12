9 Of The All-Time Biggest Meat Industry Lawsuits

The U.S. beef industry is huge. According to Fortune Business Insights, it was valued at more than $113 billion in 2025. Despite its size, only a few key companies compete for the biggest slice of the market; among them are Tyson Foods, National Beef Packing Company, JBS, and Cargill. But they may not always play fair. According to a lawsuit, all of these beef producers are accused of price fixing.

For the uninitiated, price fixing happens when industry competitors band together to raise or maintain prices. It's usually illegal: It eliminates competition between companies, but it often means that consumers have to pay more. This is what the beef producers are accused of — artificially raising profit margins and forcing customers to pay more for their products. Understandably, when customers realize that price-fixing might be at play, they're not too happy about it, and some take serious action. In fact, the beef lawsuit was actually filed by a group of angry customers.

None of the beef producers has actually admitted to price-fixing, but two of them, Tyson Foods and Cargill, have agreed to pay out millions to consumers to settle the lawsuit. Tyson will pay $55 million to anyone who purchased its fresh or frozen beef in any of the relevant states from August 2014 to December 2019, while Cargill will pay $32.5 million. Consumers have until June 2026 to claim a share of the settlement.