The Best New England Clam Chowder In Stores Is Made By A Family-Run Business

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're from Rhode Island, then you were raised on clam chowder. In particular, Blount clam chowder, which is beloved for its rich texture, fresh ingredients, and signature punchy flavor. Luckily, the local favorite can now be found in stores across the country, and its fan base continues to grow. We even gave the loaded soup a big shoutout in our recent ranking of nine store-bought New England clam chowders, placing it right at the top of the list.

The reasoning was simple: Blount Clam Shack chowder is packed with flavor and proportioned perfectly, with just the right amount of clams, potatoes, and cream. What makes it different is the base. You can find not only the usual suspects in this ingredients list, like clam stock and meat, but also onion, garlic, clam broth, and codfish powder for a kick of umami. The result is a velvety, aromatic soup that tastes sweet, savory, and completely homemade -– which probably comes down to Blount's roots.

Founded in the small coastal town of Warren, Rhode Island, Blount Fine Foods is a family-run seafood company with a history tracing all the way back to 1880. What started out as a small oyster harvesting business has transformed into a prepared foods empire with retail and restaurant partners all over the country, like Panera Bread, Legal Seafoods, and more. You may have had a Blount product without even knowing it, but if it was a Manhattan or New England chowder, it was probably delicious.