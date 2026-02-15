The Best New England Clam Chowder In Stores Is Made By A Family-Run Business
If you're from Rhode Island, then you were raised on clam chowder. In particular, Blount clam chowder, which is beloved for its rich texture, fresh ingredients, and signature punchy flavor. Luckily, the local favorite can now be found in stores across the country, and its fan base continues to grow. We even gave the loaded soup a big shoutout in our recent ranking of nine store-bought New England clam chowders, placing it right at the top of the list.
The reasoning was simple: Blount Clam Shack chowder is packed with flavor and proportioned perfectly, with just the right amount of clams, potatoes, and cream. What makes it different is the base. You can find not only the usual suspects in this ingredients list, like clam stock and meat, but also onion, garlic, clam broth, and codfish powder for a kick of umami. The result is a velvety, aromatic soup that tastes sweet, savory, and completely homemade -– which probably comes down to Blount's roots.
Founded in the small coastal town of Warren, Rhode Island, Blount Fine Foods is a family-run seafood company with a history tracing all the way back to 1880. What started out as a small oyster harvesting business has transformed into a prepared foods empire with retail and restaurant partners all over the country, like Panera Bread, Legal Seafoods, and more. You may have had a Blount product without even knowing it, but if it was a Manhattan or New England chowder, it was probably delicious.
Blount Fine Foods is a New England Staple
Fans love the creamy texture and authentic taste of Blount's New England Clam Chowder, with one Redditor calling it "deliciously satisfying" and a Facebook user saying it has "just the right amount of fillings." A YouTuber who was blown away by the chowder says in a video, "That's the best I've ever tasted. That's better than some restaurants that I've been to." Other customers seem to agree, with an Amazon shopper writing, "It's really thick, SUPER creamy and very, very, rich. It's also about the best New England clam chowder you're ever going to buy. Buy it knowing that it's probably going to be a special meal -– one that warms you, fills you up, and gives you all the great tastes of summer."
Blount's chowder is also celiac-friendly, which one Instagram user says doesn't "change it a bit." She gave it a 10 out of 10 rating for flavor, texture, and ingredients, saying "any New Englander would agree." Meanwhile, a Reddit user responding to a clam chowder recipe said she doesn't even bother trying to make her own anymore. She writes, "It's pointless to make clam chowder myself when I can buy Blount." If you want to see what the fuss is about, Blount's products are available from many major retailers like Costco and Publix, and there is still a real Blount clam shack on the waterfront in Warren, if you want the true New England Experience.