Whether Retail Or Brewery: Never Buy A Case Of Beer Shelved Like This

Buying a case of beer is generally a grab-and-go experience. Beyond checking that there's no damage to the packaging or dents in the cans, there's not much to it. But beer is surprisingly sensitive, and how it has been stored after brewing can make all the difference in how it tastes.

Beer that's sitting in direct sunlight should be given a wide berth. If you've ever cracked open a beer to discover a distinctly off smell, UV light is to blame. UV light reacts with the hops in the beer, breaking it down into the compound MBT — which has such a bad smell that the effect is known as skunking. Skunking can happen to beer in a matter of minutes in strong UV light, which is why beer is often sold in brown glass. Brown glass offers the best protection against UV rays, with green only offering moderate protection, and clear glass offers none at all.

Cans are completely opaque and will not let in any frequency of UV light, but even then, we'd still advise skipping a case that's been sitting in the sun. Storing at high temperatures will speed up the aging process of the beer. At best you'll find your beer lacking in flavor and aroma, but heat damage can lead to unpleasant stale flavors (think wet paper or burnt rubber) and beer that gushes uncontrollably when opened. In short, avoid those beers sitting in store windows or on a shelf that's getting tons of direct sunlight. The beers could already be turning.