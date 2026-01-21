The One Beer Sign That Tells You A Brewery Has A Problem

Getting your beer straight from the source might seem like the best way to ensure a quality tasting brew, not to mention that a visit to a craft brewery can be an entertaining outing in itself. But not all breweries take the same level of care, and it pays to be on the lookout for signs that something is amiss.

Tasting Table spoke to Nick Meyer, founder of Eckhart Beer Co., about a few things that signal a brewery isn't up to scratch. One that might surprise you is when ordering craft beer in a can or bottle. Meyer commented, "...if the beer you order at your local brewery is gushing, that's a major red flag."

Given that beer is a carbonated drink, it would seem normal that it might gush from the can from time to time, but Meyer goes on to explain. "Once the beer is ready to be bottled or canned, the fermentation should be done. If it continues to ferment in the can or bottle, that may be a sign of bacterial contamination, which can lead to gushing."

The words bacterial contamination are probably the ones that jump out at you here, and not something you want to associate with anything you're eating or drinking. The good news is that this bacteria isn't likely to cause you any harm in a food safety sense, but it can make for a less-than-pleasant drinking experience.