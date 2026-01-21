The One Beer Sign That Tells You A Brewery Has A Problem
Getting your beer straight from the source might seem like the best way to ensure a quality tasting brew, not to mention that a visit to a craft brewery can be an entertaining outing in itself. But not all breweries take the same level of care, and it pays to be on the lookout for signs that something is amiss.
Tasting Table spoke to Nick Meyer, founder of Eckhart Beer Co., about a few things that signal a brewery isn't up to scratch. One that might surprise you is when ordering craft beer in a can or bottle. Meyer commented, "...if the beer you order at your local brewery is gushing, that's a major red flag."
Given that beer is a carbonated drink, it would seem normal that it might gush from the can from time to time, but Meyer goes on to explain. "Once the beer is ready to be bottled or canned, the fermentation should be done. If it continues to ferment in the can or bottle, that may be a sign of bacterial contamination, which can lead to gushing."
The words bacterial contamination are probably the ones that jump out at you here, and not something you want to associate with anything you're eating or drinking. The good news is that this bacteria isn't likely to cause you any harm in a food safety sense, but it can make for a less-than-pleasant drinking experience.
What to do if your beer can is gushing?
There are a few reasons that a beer can might gush, such as the usual shaking before opening, so there are a couple more things to consider. Even before you open the beer, pay attention to how the can feels. "...another indication is if the can is really firm," Meyer states. "You should be able to squeeze it, and it should give. If it feels like it's about to burst, that's a bad sign."
The giveaway in the end as to whether there's a brewing issue or you just have a lively beer on your hands will be the smell and the taste. This could be a musty or vinegary smell, and a taste that's overly sour. Visiting a craft brewery will introduce you to new and unusual beers, including a whole category of sour beers, but none of them should taste unpleasant.
The best course of action is to advise staff of the issue staff of the issue straight away. This will help them to determine if there is a problem with the whole batch of beer or if your drink alone was the unfortunate recipient of stray bacteria.