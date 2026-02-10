9 Black-Owned Los Angeles Restaurants Worth Supporting During Black History Month
With hundreds of Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles, deciding where to eat can be as easy as it can be overwhelming. Not everyone can be a Sherlockian food detective and, to be honest, reviews can be misleading. In a city that churns out new restaurants like a pitching machine, even foodies have a hard time keeping up with the hottest new spots. It also doesn't help that many Angelenos prefer sticking to their own pocket of the city. Lucky for you, we've always got a finger on the pulse of LA's dining scene.
We figured that there's no better way to narrow down your choices than with a curated list of Black-owned restaurants worth supporting during Black History Month and beyond. Featuring plant-based Tex-Mex, a spot that specializes in overflowing roti wraps, and a fine-dining escape that offers an artful exploration of the African diaspora, we've compiled a list of delicious restaurants that'll fulfill your appetite for new experiences while also teaching you a little Black history.
Simply Wholesome
Perched on the hilltop corner of Slauson Avenue and Overhill Drive is a green, Googie-style landmark called Simply Wholesome. The part-restaurant, part-health food store founded by Percell Keeling has served the View Park-Windsor Hills community for over four decades. Keeling's daughters, Ayanna and Mia, now spearhead the day-to-day operations. As one of the few vegan- and vegetarian-friendly spots in the area, it's a popular destination for health-focused Angelenos who live south of the 110 Freeway.
That said, the menu is far from meat-free. Stop by between Tuesday and Sunday, and you'll see a line of patrons waiting for the restaurant's signature Jamaican patties, of which there are several must-try varieties, notably the chicken patty. Tasty options fill the menu, from Caribbean and Mexican cuisine to classic American fare, all of which you can enjoy indoors or on the outdoor patio, where you might catch live music setting the vibe. And no visit is complete without a freshly made smoothie or pressed juice.
Breakfast is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., except on Sundays, when it's served until 3 p.m. A few steps away, the health food store has a wide selection of wellness products from Black-owned businesses and well-known national brands, including packaged foods, organic teas, and herbal supplements.
(323) 294-2144
4508 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Marathon Burger
Marathon Burger is a burgeoning smash burger chain with three locations throughout Los Angeles, and a fourth outpost set to open in Long Beach. Founded in 2024 by Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom and the estate of his late brother, LA rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle, it stands not only as a posthumous homage but as a celebration of Black entrepreneurship, of which Hussle was known to champion.
At this popular pit stop, char-crusted wagyu patties served on toasted brioche are topped with grilled onions, Fresno peppers, house-made pickles, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and secret sauce. Vegans can substitute the patty for one made with wild rice, potatoes, green onion, tomato, shallots, and parsley. There are a variety of chicken options on the menu as well, including hot wings in five different flavors, fried shrimp, a grilled veggie salad, fruity beverages, and several milkshakes. The hours of operation vary by location, but for the most part, the griddles stay fired up until after 9 p.m.
Multiple Locations
Lucia
If not for the large glowing sign, it'd be easy to overlook Lucia's minimalist façade. You wouldn't know that this Fairfax District venue houses one of LA's most riveting Afro-Caribbean dining experiences. Cushy velvet booths encased in upswept seashells, gentle lighting, and a soundtrack of early-2000s Hip Hop make it one of the best date spots in town. Lucia is led by founder Sam Jordan and executive chef Cleophus "Ophus" Hethington, a two-time James Beard Award finalist.
In honor of Black History Month, Chef Ophus has introduced "Black Foodways," an experiential menu series that explores the African diaspora. Each week, the menu rotates, showcasing African, Afro-Latino, Caribbean, and Black American cuisines. Some of the dishes include slow-braised black-eyed peas with grilled prawns in a smoke-tinged tomato jus; confit duck egusi tagliatelle with mustard greens, sweet corn, and garri crumbles; and grilled lamb loin with plantain purée.
From the main menu, don't miss the chickpea and potato Jamaican patties, or the indulgent 12-ounce New York strip with fufu mash. Pair your meal with a passionfruit "Jungle Bird" cocktail, and cap things off with Coquito Tres Leches sponge cake, flecked with pastelito crisp and dotted with guava jam. Make sure to book reservations in advance.
(213) 800-0048
351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90036
Dulan's On Crenshaw
You can't talk about soul food without mentioning the Dulan family, who own two of South LA's most well-known culinary institutions: Dulan's On Crenshaw and Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen. Greg Dulan, a James Beard Award nominee, opened the Crenshaw location in 1993. It began as a homespun, buffet-style banquet hall, but has since received a top-to-bottom makeover, adding an expanded kitchen, larger dining room, and a covered sidewalk patio. Follow your GPS here if you're a fan of golden-crusted fried chicken – it's juicy and seasoned just right, and comes with two sides and two cornbread muffins.
The menu runs the gamut of soul food staples, including gravy-smothered pork chops, fried fish, turkey wings, and of course, braised greens with turkey chunks, mac and cheese, and decadent candied yams. Save room for the classic peach cobbler, which delivers a one-two punch of aromatic sweetness. Dulan's On Crenshaw is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except Mondays, and stays open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
(323) 296-3034
4859 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Stuff I Eat
Nestled on North Market Street in Downtown Inglewood, Stuff I Eat is South LA's premier vegan restaurant. At this midscale eatery with indoor dining, you won't find Beyond or Impossible burgers on the menu, but equally — if not more — delicious patties of tofu, jackfruit, and walnut-grain and quinoa sausage.
Chef Babette gives Tex-Mex, Black American, and Asian staples a meat-free makeover, demonstrated by menu items like the popular Soul Food Platter, which includes BBQ tofu and mac n' cheese made with Follow Your Heart cheese, almond milk, and Bragg's liquid aminos. Try the Enchilada Pie with agave-infused tomato sauce, and wash it down with house-made organic beet lemonade. The restaurant's portions are filling but leave you surprisingly energized rather than sluggish. Stuff I Eat is open on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from Friday to Sunday until 6 p.m.
(310) 671-0115
114 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
Bridgetown Roti
Caribbean food isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Los Angeles, but that'll change if Bridgetown Roti has its way. The small yet vibrant East Hollywood roti shack, led by chef Rashida Holmes and co-owners Malique Smith and Joy Clarke-Holmes, has made waves since launching as a pop-up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by her Caribbean heritage, Holmes delivers a deeply personal menu composed of locally milled, butter-brushed Paratha-style roti and Jamaican patties stuffed with various meats.
Fillings include turmeric-spiced cabbage with curry chicken, red-pepper goat with peanut sauce, and curry-braised oxtail, to name a few, while tamarind-infused plantains, pigeon peas and rice, and honey jerk chicken round out the menu. This month, for a limited time, Bridgetown is offering Guyana's national dish, Pepperpot — a slow-simmered stew infused with beef cuts, cassareep, spices, and aromatics. The restaurant is open every day except Tuesdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
(747) 221-9026
858 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
College Boy cheesesteaKs
Los Angeles leaves much to be desired when it comes to Philly cheesesteaks. If you're looking for the authentic variety, bursting with chopped meat and melty cheese, look no further than College Boy cheesesteaKs. Founded by Philadelphia natives Josette S. Coleman and her son, LeMeir Mitchell, the business was named in honor of Mitchell's late brother, Kevin, who used "College Boy" as his social media handle. Before opening College Boy in 2021, Coleman and Mitchell took an internship in Philly to learn the origin of the cheesesteak and how to make it the correct way. They now set up shop all across LA to serve their savory sandwiches throughout the week.
College Boy goes above and beyond to deliver a real-deal Philly experience. Amoroso rolls are shipped from Philadelphia, brushed with mayo, and loaded with premium Black Angus beef, fried onions, American cheese, salt, and pepper. Halal-certified chicken is available if you prefer, and there are veggie- and mushroom-only cheesesteaks for vegetarians. The menu also features loaded fries topped with beef, chicken, or veggies and drizzled with secret sauce. And don't forget to try one of three freshly squeezed lemonade flavors. College Boy cheesesteaKs has a rotating schedule that's subject to change, so check the website below to find out where it'll be next.
(833) 310-5296
Multiple Locations
Poppy + Rose
A hop, skip, and jump from Downtown LA's Flower Market, tucked under a yellow and gray pinstriped awning, sits Poppy + Rose, a casual café serving California-inspired American comfort food. James Beard Award-nominated chef Michael Reed and his wife, Kwini, opened the venue in 2014 as one of the few breakfast and lunch spots in the area. Twelve years later, the pair continue to serve fluffy pancakes and brown butter-infused waffles topped with crisp fried chicken.
The menu checks every box — shrimp and grits draped in an over-easy egg, avocado Benedict dripping with Hollandaise sauce, French toast cascading with mixed berry cobbler, and more. There's a grilled veggie sandwich, three salad options, and an açaí bowl if you desire something lighter. There's coffee, non-alcoholic, and alcoholic beverages on the drink menu, including mimosa-making kits. Poppy + Rose is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with seating available for small- to midsize parties.
(213) 278-0453
765 Wall St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Taco Mell
Jermelle Henderson has been a Los Angeles fixture since he sold his first taco from a cart in 2011. After four years of patience, perseverance, and a few relocations, Henderson's Taco Mell cart turned into a brick-and-mortar location on Crenshaw Boulevard in Leimert Park. Ironically, the most popular menu item is the 3 Meat Burrito, packed with a heaping of chicken, shrimp, beef, beans, seasoned rice, fresh cilantro, and onion. It can be ordered dry- or wet-style with enchilada sauce and melted cheese on top.
Single-meat burritos are also available, along with bowls, mix-and-match taco plates, quesadillas, and salads. Beverages include several Kool-Aid drink mixes, which can be sipped solo or blended together. Taco Mell is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Henderson also co-owns The Court Cafe, a soul food-leaning restaurant located a few minutes from Taco Mell. He launched it in 2019 with the help of Calvin Johnson, a.k.a. Chef Grubby, who owns a Las Vegas restaurant called The Bléu Kitchen.
(424) 373-8995
4326 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008