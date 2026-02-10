9 Black-Owned Los Angeles Restaurants Worth Supporting During Black History Month

With hundreds of Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles, deciding where to eat can be as easy as it can be overwhelming. Not everyone can be a Sherlockian food detective and, to be honest, reviews can be misleading. In a city that churns out new restaurants like a pitching machine, even foodies have a hard time keeping up with the hottest new spots. It also doesn't help that many Angelenos prefer sticking to their own pocket of the city. Lucky for you, we've always got a finger on the pulse of LA's dining scene.

We figured that there's no better way to narrow down your choices than with a curated list of Black-owned restaurants worth supporting during Black History Month and beyond. Featuring plant-based Tex-Mex, a spot that specializes in overflowing roti wraps, and a fine-dining escape that offers an artful exploration of the African diaspora, we've compiled a list of delicious restaurants that'll fulfill your appetite for new experiences while also teaching you a little Black history.