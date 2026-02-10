Review: Guinness' Legends Lager Absolutely Lives Up To Its Name
Any Guinness fans in the house? Personally, I'll down a can of dark Guinness any day, and though I can confirm that it does indeed taste better in Ireland, I'll never fault the brand for that. Guinness is famous for its dark draught beer, in recent years the the company hasn't been afraid to stray away from other expressions, including a non-alcoholic Irish stout and the beer-once-brewed in Charm City, Baltimore Blonde lager . While you can only taste that particular brew at the northeast's Open Gate facility, a new store-bought lager is joining the brand's name for a limited time: meet Guinness Legends Lager.
The "legendary" beer was a collaborative effort with NFL Hall-of-Famer Joe Montana, and was aptly released just prior to 2026's Super Bowl. I got to try some of the lager upon its launch; and I have some thoughts. I'll go into my full opinion in a bit, but for now, let's just say this beer is very worthy of its moniker. Sound like your jam? Don't wait — the Legends Lager won't be around for forever.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I'll begin by saying I'm pretty picky about my lagers. My ideal beer is as dark as they come — I usually go for stouts or porters, even in the dead of summer — and generally has a high ABV. That's not to say I won't drink lagers, but I need my lagers to be super flavorful without being particularly hoppy (I don't like IPAs).
That in mind, I knew a lager — even from a brand as renowned as Guinness — would be a hard sell for me. I judged this beer based on my own lager preferences, which are pretty stringent and, admittedly, not the most forgiving. And before you ask, in no way was I swayed by Joe Montana's involvement in the drink. Football is so tangential to my own life that I don't even know what a first down is. All that said, I was able to be fairly objective when walking into this tasting. Here's how the beer fared.
What is Guinness Legends Lager?
Guinness' Legends Lager wasn't just created in collaboration with Joe Montana — it was actually inspired by the football star's first interaction with wheat beer. Montana discovered the beverage in '90's-era Germany while on a trip with his teammates. Moreover, he wasn't just impressed by wheat beer itself. He found inspiration in the camaraderie that comes from downing a pint in the company of friends.
Montana himself elaborated in the lager's press release, saying, "This beer started with a memory — my first wheat beer in Germany, a game trip with teammates for a game we had out there, and realizing how often the best moments happen when you're together over a pint. ... Legends Lager is our way of sharing that feeling." The lager sits at a 4.3% ABV and comes in four-packs of pint-sized cans.
Price and availability
The suggested retail price for each 4-pack is $19.99, though prices may vary depending on where exactly you're buying the beer. Speaking of, the beer won't be available nationwide — there's a limited amount of the lager available in the San Francisco area, and it can also be purchased at Guinness' Open Gate Brewery locations in Chicago and Baltimore for a limited time.
It's worth mentioning that Guinness is also partnering with the SF-Marin Food Bank in a show of community support. For every 4-pack sold, Guinness is donating $5 to the food bank (up to $35,000 total).
Taste test
I've already told you about my picky lager palate, so I definitely didn't down this beer undiscerningly. I did down it, though, because it hit on everything I look for in a lager. When pouring the beer, I got a nice head on top, but even better, it had a nice golden color that even verged on being amber. I didn't take that as an immediate sign that it would be plenty flavorful, but I may as well have.
Guinness' Legends Lager is effortlessly approachable for the lager newbie, but it won't disappoint those who regard lager as their beer of choice. It's crisp, bright, and citrusy, with an almost buttery fullness to it. The lager's mouthfeel is rich and decadent. It doesn't boast about itself by being anything too outlandish — rather, this is my ideal lager, easy to drink without sacrificing anything in the flavor department.
Final thoughts
If you've read this far and don't live in the San Francisco, Chicago, or Baltimore areas, I offer my sincerest apologies — you're missing out on a pretty great lager. If you do live within reach of a Legends Lager 4-pack, don't bide your time. We don't know how long the lager will be around. It might also be worth picking up multiple 4-packs if the lager sounds like your jam.
I'll also say, I don't think this lager is irreplaceable. I'm not the most well-versed in lagers, but again, this one was really good without being at all showy. Like Joe Montana, it's calm, cool, collected. I'd encourage you to try it for yourself while it's around; then, if you really fall in love with it, shop around for other lagers until you find something similar to scratch the itch.