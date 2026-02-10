Review: Guinness' Legends Lager Absolutely Lives Up To Its Name

Any Guinness fans in the house? Personally, I'll down a can of dark Guinness any day, and though I can confirm that it does indeed taste better in Ireland, I'll never fault the brand for that. Guinness is famous for its dark draught beer, in recent years the the company hasn't been afraid to stray away from other expressions, including a non-alcoholic Irish stout and the beer-once-brewed in Charm City, Baltimore Blonde lager . While you can only taste that particular brew at the northeast's Open Gate facility, a new store-bought lager is joining the brand's name for a limited time: meet Guinness Legends Lager.

The "legendary" beer was a collaborative effort with NFL Hall-of-Famer Joe Montana, and was aptly released just prior to 2026's Super Bowl. I got to try some of the lager upon its launch; and I have some thoughts. I'll go into my full opinion in a bit, but for now, let's just say this beer is very worthy of its moniker. Sound like your jam? Don't wait — the Legends Lager won't be around for forever.

